500 Sails invites PMG athletes to canoe rides

Posted on Jun 15 2022
500 Sails sailors and boatbuilders are inviting the athletes and dignitaries from the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 to the Guma Sakman to participate in special community canoe rides beginning Friday, June 17, at 9:30am.

“Our organization shares in the community’s excitement as the Pacific Mini Games comes closer and closer,” said 500 Sails executive director Peter Perez. “We want to do our part to make this a special occasion for all teams and participants from Micronesia, Melanesia, and Polynesia. Please feel welcome to sail with us at the Guma Sakman.”

The sailing schedule is as follows:

– Friday and Saturday (June 17 and 18) 9:30am – 11:30am

– Sunday-Wednesday (June 19-22) 10am – 12pm.

– Thursday (June 23) 12pm – 2pm

– Friday and Saturday (June 24 and 25) 2pm – 4pm

All sails take place at the Guma Sakman in Susupe, located along Beach Road, south of the Oleai Sports Complex. The Guma Sakman is located directly across the Marianas High School campus. The organization requests that athletes bring their own water bottle and towel. A registration sheet will need to be filled out immediately prior to sailing.

This event was made possible through generous support from the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, Tinian Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors, and members of the 22nd Tinian Legislative Delegation, which comprises Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz, Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas, and Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider. Gratitude is likewise extended to the Office of Saipan Sen. Edith Deleon Guerrero.

500 Sails is a 501(c)(3) and CNMI tax-exempt nonprofit organization dedicated to reviving, promoting, and preserving the maritime cultural traditions of the Mariana Islands through community engagement in canoe cultural values and activities. (PR)

