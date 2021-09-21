$50K bail for man accused of molesting minor

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2021
Pedro Luis Demapan

The Superior Court has imposed a $50,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly sexually abused a minor by touching her inappropriately while she was asleep.

Superior Court Associate Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Pedro Luis Demapan, a man charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, indecent exposure, and disturbing the peace.

According to the complaint, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a call around 12:40am last Tuesday, Sept. 7, about a sexual abuse of a minor case.

After a follow-up investigation, the minor told police that Demapan allegedly sexually abused her in the past and the most recent instance happened was when she was asleep. The victim stated that this occurred while her mother and siblings were at the store purchasing snacks for movie night.

The victim also stated that Demapan would ask her to mix drinks for him and that he would touch himself as she gave him drinks.

Demapan was arrested on Sept. 17 based on an arrest warrant signed by Kim-Tenorio.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
