$5K bail for woman who allegedly beat boyfriend

Share











The Superior Court imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a woman who was arrested for allegedly beating her boyfriend over a missing cellphone charger.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed the $5,000 cash bail on Kimberly Olkeriil Kaipa, 37, is charged with domestic violence: assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

At the bail hearing last week, the Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Kaipat while assistant attorney general Erin Toolan appeared for the government.

After the hearing, Kaipat was remanded back to the custody of the Department of Corrections and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23 at 10am and for arraignment on Sept. 28 at 9am.

According to court documents, police received a domestic violence call on Sept. 14, after Kaipat got upset with her boyfriend over a cell phone and allegedly pulled his hair. Police said she also allegedly pushed him down, causing him to hit his face on the ground.

On Sept. 15, Kaipat again got angry at her boyfriend, this time over the charger of the cell phone, the documents state.

The victim told police that when he tried to get away from Kaipat, she allegedly chased him and when she got close, she reportedly scratched his face, pulled his hair, and slammed him to the ground.

He said he flagged down a police vehicle for assistance. Medics were also called because the victim complained of pain on his head and elbow.

The victim added that Kaipat is two months pregnant.