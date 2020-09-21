$5K bail for woman who allegedly beat boyfriend

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2020
Share

The Superior Court imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a woman who was arrested for allegedly beating her boyfriend over a missing cellphone charger.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed the $5,000 cash bail on Kimberly Olkeriil Kaipa, 37, is charged with domestic violence: assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

At the bail hearing last week, the Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Kaipat while assistant attorney general Erin Toolan appeared for the government.

After the hearing, Kaipat was remanded back to the custody of the Department of Corrections and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23 at 10am and for arraignment on Sept. 28 at 9am.

According to court documents, police received a domestic violence call on Sept. 14, after Kaipat got upset with her boyfriend over a cell phone and allegedly pulled his hair. Police said she also allegedly pushed him down, causing him to hit his face on the ground.
On Sept. 15, Kaipat again got angry at her boyfriend, this time over the charger of the cell phone, the documents state.
The victim told police that when he tried to get away from Kaipat, she allegedly chased him and when she got close, she reportedly scratched his face, pulled his hair, and slammed him to the ground.

He said he flagged down a police vehicle for assistance. Medics were also called because the victim complained of pain on his head and elbow.

The victim added that Kaipat is two months pregnant.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 22, 2020, 7:19 AM
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s S
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune