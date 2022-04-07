$6.1M tax refund checks out

Share











The Division of Revenue & Taxation of the Department of Finance announced yesterday that it will issue tax refunds today, April 8, 2022, to 2,623 early filers.

The first batch includes $1.9 million of regular refunds; $2.2 million of Additional Child Tax Credit; and $1.9 million in Earned Income Tax Credits.

The first batch consists of all eligible taxpayers processed without error as of April 7, 2022. All taxpayers are asked to allow three to five business days for the U.S. Postal Service to sort and distribute mail.

Direct deposit

Over 1,000 taxpayers opted to receive refunds via direct deposit. Taxpayers with bank information errors will be automatically converted to a check payment. Taxpayers are advised to submit accurate bank information on their tax returns to avoid delays in refund issuance.

Processing schedule

DRT will continue to process tax refunds on a weekly basis for all federal refundable credits, such as the Additional Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. The regular 2021 tax refunds will be processed on a bi-weekly basis.

For any questions or concerns, contact the Division of Revenue & Taxation Call Center at 670- 664-1040. (PR)