7 schools field full squads in cross country opener

Seven elementary schools will have a complete team when they compete in the opening leg of the 2020-2021 Public School System/Northern Marianas Athletics All Schools Cross Country Series this Friday at the CPA Airport Field.

Saipan Community School has a full roster for its co-ed U11 squad after listing Joshua and Patrick McDonald, Allie Brasuell, Andre Guerrero, Vivian Chung, and Richard Zao on its six-student team plus alternate Jessica Gao. William S. Reyes Elementary School is also all set with Marc Hernandez, Edwin Liclican, Jiro Quindoza, Kristen Sierra, Sylbella Taisague, and Alliyah Villacrusis making up the squad, which also includes Monicah Salazar as alternate.

All Schools track meet perennial winner Moshe Sikkel will lead the co-ed crew of Brilliant Star School and will team up with Nason Wessel, Pattseera Kasemsri, Aya and Sophia Smith, and Aiden Camacho. SIS will have returnees Finn Altizer, Leilani Ruszala, and Jude Rayphand joining forces with Faith and Neveah Arriola, Gabriel Walsh and alternate Eliza Culp.

Agape Christian School also has a complete roster in Alice Duan, Jessie Campbell, Reyvile Van Escarlan, Benjami Cai, Joey Xia, and Daniel Huang plus an alternate Ratul Bhuya. Kagman has listed Justo Quitugua, Jacob Santos, Tatum Jones, Paige Blanco, Jolene Cabrera, and Tsybokiko Joab on its six-student team, while Americus Murphy is named as alternate.

Rounding out the U11 teams with full squad is Isla Montessori, which will be represented by Georgia Baetge, Katie Manglona, Oliver and Addison Paulinh, Jackson Koning, Cooper Fong, and alternate Jason Baetge.

Mt. Carmel School will also compete in this weekend’s U11 races, but will only field three students in Draven Tudela and Heni and Stephen Yeom.

Schools will be divided into two groups to avoid crowding with the first one racing at 4:15pm and the second at 5pm. Students in the U11 age groups will run the 1.1-mile course at the CPA Airport Field and must complete the race in 25 minutes.

After this Friday’s opener, PSS and NMA will still have two more qualifiers—Nov. 13 and 20—and schools are permitted to change their rosters to allow other students to join the races.

Organizers are limiting the number of participants in this cross country season as a safety measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.