7 schools field full squads in cross country opener

By
|
Posted on Nov 04 2020
Share

In this 2019 file photo, elementary school students head out to the course during the last qualifier for the Public School System/Northern Marianas Athletics All Schools Cross Country Championships held at the Saipan Country Club. (Contributed Photo)

Seven elementary schools will have a complete team when they compete in the opening leg of the 2020-2021 Public School System/Northern Marianas Athletics All Schools Cross Country Series this Friday at the CPA Airport Field.

Saipan Community School has a full roster for its co-ed U11 squad after listing Joshua and Patrick McDonald, Allie Brasuell, Andre Guerrero, Vivian Chung, and Richard Zao on its six-student team plus alternate Jessica Gao. William S. Reyes Elementary School is also all set with Marc Hernandez, Edwin Liclican, Jiro Quindoza, Kristen Sierra, Sylbella Taisague, and Alliyah Villacrusis making up the squad, which also includes Monicah Salazar as alternate.

All Schools track meet perennial winner Moshe Sikkel will lead the co-ed crew of Brilliant Star School and will team up with Nason Wessel, Pattseera Kasemsri, Aya and Sophia Smith, and Aiden Camacho. SIS will have returnees Finn Altizer, Leilani Ruszala, and Jude Rayphand joining forces with Faith and Neveah Arriola, Gabriel Walsh and alternate Eliza Culp.

Agape Christian School also has a complete roster in Alice Duan, Jessie Campbell, Reyvile Van Escarlan, Benjami Cai, Joey Xia, and Daniel Huang plus an alternate Ratul Bhuya. Kagman has listed Justo Quitugua, Jacob Santos, Tatum Jones, Paige Blanco, Jolene Cabrera, and Tsybokiko Joab on its six-student team, while Americus Murphy is named as alternate.

Rounding out the U11 teams with full squad is Isla Montessori, which will be represented by Georgia Baetge, Katie Manglona, Oliver and Addison Paulinh, Jackson Koning, Cooper Fong, and alternate Jason Baetge.

Mt. Carmel School will also compete in this weekend’s U11 races, but will only field three students in Draven Tudela and Heni and Stephen Yeom.

Schools will be divided into two groups to avoid crowding with the first one racing at 4:15pm and the second at 5pm. Students in the U11 age groups will run the 1.1-mile course at the CPA Airport Field and must complete the race in 25 minutes.

After this Friday’s opener, PSS and NMA will still have two more qualifiers—Nov. 13 and 20—and schools are permitted to change their rosters to allow other students to join the races.

Organizers are limiting the number of participants in this cross country season as a safety measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 4, 2020

Posted On Nov 04 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 29, 2020

Posted On Oct 29 2020

Community Briefs - October 23, 2020

Posted On Oct 23 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 4, 2020, 7:02 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune