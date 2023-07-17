$7K federal financial aid available to NMC students

Share











College students who are looking to access federal financial aid for the Northern Marianas College’s upcoming fall and spring semesters are encouraged to file a 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.

The deadline to apply for the 2023-2024 FAFSA is Aug. 4, 2023, with NMC’s fall 2023 semester starting on Aug. 21, 2023.

Qualified students can receive up to $7,395 in federal financial aid for the academic year. The FAFSA program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education, and is the largest financial aid provider in the U.S.

The FAFSA is available online at studentaid.gov. Students who have never applied for financial aid before must first create a Federal Student Aid ID. NMC’s federal school code is 015746.

To verify eligibility for Pell grants, applicants can contact the NMC Financial Aid Office through email at fao@marianas.edu or call (670)237-6790. Applicants can also stop by the Financial Aid Office from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Thursday. The office is closed on Fridays, as well as weekends and holidays.

For more information about the Federal Financial Aid, contact the NMC Financial Aid Office at fao@marianas.edu or visit www.marianas.edu. (NMC)