$7M available to meet FSM’s COVID-19 needs

$4.2 million initially approved for Yap, Chuuk, and Kosrae states
By
|
Posted on Apr 10 2020

Tag:
Share

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Joint Economic Management Committee has decided to allocate up to $7,000,000 from prior-year unexpended Compact of Free Association funding to provide emergency support to the Federated States of Micronesia to address COVID-19 health-related needs.

JEMCO approved the Compact allocation in connection with the FSM government’s COVID-19 Response Framework and Budget. Funds provided to Yap, Chuuk, and Kosrae States will be used to strengthen hospital and quarantine infrastructure and support outreach by health personnel to the outer islands of Yap and Chuuk during this global COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Insular and International Affairs, Douglas W. Domenech lauded JEMCO’s quick review and decision. “I am pleased that the JEMCO moved decisively to approve these Compact funds,” said Domenech. “The FSM is among the few remaining countries in the world yet to report any positive COVID-19 cases; however, their health infrastructure and small populations face the serious risk of being completely overwhelmed without necessary preparations. This funding will help the FSM be as prepared as possible during this unprecedented time.”

“The United States is a proud partner and ally of the FSM and this important partnership is embodied in the JEMCO through the collaborative efforts and work of its members and staff” said Interior Department Office of Insular Affairs director Nikolao Pula, who is the JEMCO chairman. “I have instructed the Office of Insular Affairs team that manages these funds to ensure they are disbursed to the FSM quickly for the benefit of the people of Yap, Chuuk, and Kosrae.”

“The United States government, through the Department of the Interior, is proud to commit another $4.2 million to assist the Federated States of Micronesia in its COVID-19 response efforts,” said U.S. Ambassador to the FSM Carmen G. Cantor.

The allocation of Compact Sector grant funds for the FSM will be divided as follows:

Yap State: $1,650,000 to be used to build quarantine facilities, equipment, personnel, and general operations in support of COVID-19 response.

Chuuk State: $1,403,800 to be used for personnel, interisland travel, and general operations in support of COVID-19 response.

Kosrae State: $1,205,922 to be used for the temporary construction of 24 COVID-19 quarantine isolation rooms.

Pohnpei State: pending submittal

Yesterday’s announcement supplements the $416,918 in infrastructure maintenance funds previously approved and announced on April 3, 2020, that will go toward repair of COVID-19 quarantine facilities in Chuuk State.

For more information about the JEMCO and their responsibilities under the Compacts of Free Association, visit https://www.doi.gov/oia/compacts-of-free-association. For more information about the work of the Office of Insular Affairs, visit http://www.doi.gov/oia or follow on Twitter @ASIIADomenech. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Compact funds to help build quarantine facilities in FSM

Posted On Apr 06 2020
, By

Adrift mariner rescued in FSM

Posted On Jan 20 2020
, By
0

FSM govt condoles with Australia over wildfire damage

Posted On Jan 09 2020
, By

USCG joins 75th occasion of Ulithi Liberation in FSM

Posted On Oct 03 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 10, 2020

Posted On Apr 10 2020

Community Briefs - April 8, 2020

Posted On Apr 08 2020

Community Briefs- April 2, 2020

Posted On Apr 02 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 10, 2020, 7:48 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune