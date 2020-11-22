8 contestants for 2021 Miss Marianas

Share











Non-profit organization Stellar Marianas introduced last Saturday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center the eight contestants who will be competing in the 2021 Miss Marianas Pageant, which will take place on March 14, 2021.

The eight contestants are Vincent Rabasto, Lily Carrillo, Toremy Diaz, Naomi Lizama, Ha’Ane Eugenio Bernadette Horey, Richelle Ramon, and Savannah Delos Santos.

According to Stellar Marianas president Michelle Sablan, the pageant is going to be an in-person contest at the Hyatt Regency Saipan ballroom in Garapan. She assured, though, that the pageant will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“We are so grateful. I understand that, given the pandemic and businesses are suffering these days…we want to thank our business partners for their continued support, because without their support, you know, it’d be really difficult to have a pageant of this type of caliber,” said Sablan.

The only difference between this upcoming pageant and previous pageants, besides the pandemic, is that it will be their first year in a while to have a full slate of contestants; in previous years, it’s usually just between five and six women.

“We need to have something positive like this to continue on and give the community something to look forward to. The young women that are here today are offering themselves up to this experience, a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and that they’ll find that they become almost like sisters in this journey on the road to the crown,” said Sablan.

Delos Santos, 23, is no stranger to the pageant world. A previous contestant at the 2014 Miss Teen Marianas, she said she has since learned much that she said she can now put to good use. In her run for 2014 Miss Teen Marianas, Delos Santos was able to bag the 2014 Miss Stellar Star Award and the 2014 Miss Marianas Friendship Award.

“One of the biggest things that I would be able to bring for myself is just more self-confidence…and I feel more prepared this time,” said Delos Santos. When asked what she would bring to the team from her previous experience, Delos Santos said that working with someone who has been through pageant experience and hearing advice would be helpful and encouraging for others.

Delos Santos said that she’s most excited about the growth and involvement that she will be able to achieve this time around, and that she will be able to focus on other specific areas that she lacked in the Miss Teen Pageant.

“I feel that being part of a pageant or being part of Miss Marianas, you’re a lot more involved in the community, and I’m really excited for that. I’m so excited to be a lot more involved and just be able to connect with others here,” said Delos Santos.