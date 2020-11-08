94 complete North Trail Run

Share











The finishers list in the 11.5-kilometer course of the 5th Off-Road Duathlon and North Trail Run had 94 individuals, including the 33 members and officials of the CNMI national football teams.

Kaithlyn Chavez, who is a part of the CNMI Women’s National Team, ruled the women’s division of the 11.5K trail run that brought participants from the Last Command Post to the North Trail Loop, pathway, Kimikaze Trail, Autobahn Trail, Santa Clause Trail, and Banzai Trail-Cliff and back to the start/finish line. She timed in at 1:02:12, nearly seven minutes ahead of runner-up Denise Myers, who submitted 1:09:10. Katarina Obsivanova completed the Top 3 finish in the division after checking in at 1:09:30, while Kristelle Itaas (1:09:56), another CNMI player, and Lydia Tan (1:13:30) came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

In the men’s division, the Top 4 finishers broke the one-hour barrier with Tomas Abel posting the fastest time in last Saturday’s race after recording 52:57. Northern Mariana Islands Football Association technical director and CNMI Men’s National Team head coach Michiteru Mita placed second with a time of 56:42, while Taro Goto rounded out the podium finish after logging 57:44.

Kosuke Sato did not make it to the Top 3, but was among the runners who completed the course under the one-hour mark after registering 58:20—the fourth best time overall. Four members of the CNMI national teams joined Sato, Goto, Mita, and Abel in the Top 10 with Markus Toves (1:00:59) coming in at fifth place, Jireh Yobech (1:04:40) at eighth, Joshua Deleon (1:06:02) at ninth, and Merrick Toves (1:07:06) at 10th. Marshall Hoskins also made it to the Top 10, as he was ranked No. 7 after recording 1:02:23.

In the women’s division CNMI player Lilian Podziewksi (1:15:17), Lydia Cai (1:18:56), Astrid Poole (1:19:50), Jessica Ortizo (1:20:15), and Mengwei Gai (1:20:43) earned Top 10 finishes.

Last Saturday’s 5th Off-Road Duathlon and North Trail Run was organized by the Triathlon Association of the CNMI and supported by TanHoldings, MARPAC, and Saipan Apparel. Results of the duathlon race will be reported in Saipan Tribune’s Tuesday edition.