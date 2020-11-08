94 complete North Trail Run

By
|
Posted on Nov 09 2020
Share

Players and officials of the CNMI national team poses for a photo after participating in last Saturday’s 5th Off-Road Duathlon and North Trail Run held in Marpi. (Contributed Photo)

The finishers list in the 11.5-kilometer course of the 5th Off-Road Duathlon and North Trail Run had 94 individuals, including the 33 members and officials of the CNMI national football teams.

Kaithlyn Chavez, who is a part of the CNMI Women’s National Team, ruled the women’s division of the 11.5K trail run that brought participants from the Last Command Post to the North Trail Loop, pathway, Kimikaze Trail, Autobahn Trail, Santa Clause Trail, and Banzai Trail-Cliff and back to the start/finish line. She timed in at 1:02:12, nearly seven minutes ahead of runner-up Denise Myers, who submitted 1:09:10. Katarina Obsivanova completed the Top 3 finish in the division after checking in at 1:09:30, while Kristelle Itaas (1:09:56), another CNMI player, and Lydia Tan (1:13:30) came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

In the men’s division, the Top 4 finishers broke the one-hour barrier with Tomas Abel posting the fastest time in last Saturday’s race after recording 52:57. Northern Mariana Islands Football Association technical director and CNMI Men’s National Team head coach Michiteru Mita placed second with a time of 56:42, while Taro Goto rounded out the podium finish after logging 57:44.

A screen grab of the video footage of the 5th Off-Road Duathlon and North Trail Run show participants heading out to the run course. (Contributed Photo)

Kosuke Sato did not make it to the Top 3, but was among the runners who completed the course under the one-hour mark after registering 58:20—the fourth best time overall. Four members of the CNMI national teams joined Sato, Goto, Mita, and Abel in the Top 10 with Markus Toves (1:00:59) coming in at fifth place, Jireh Yobech (1:04:40) at eighth, Joshua Deleon (1:06:02) at ninth, and Merrick Toves (1:07:06) at 10th. Marshall Hoskins also made it to the Top 10, as he was ranked No. 7 after recording 1:02:23.

In the women’s division CNMI player Lilian Podziewksi (1:15:17), Lydia Cai (1:18:56), Astrid Poole (1:19:50), Jessica Ortizo (1:20:15), and Mengwei Gai (1:20:43) earned Top 10 finishes.

Last Saturday’s 5th Off-Road Duathlon and North Trail Run was organized by the Triathlon Association of the CNMI and supported by TanHoldings, MARPAC, and Saipan Apparel. Results of the duathlon race will be reported in Saipan Tribune’s Tuesday edition.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMUNITY BRIEFS - November 5, 2020

Posted On Nov 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 4, 2020

Posted On Nov 04 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 29, 2020

Posted On Oct 29 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 9, 2020, 9:11 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune