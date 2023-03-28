9th Annual Women’s Summit this Friday

Share











Celebrating women entrepreneurs in the CNMI, the Office of the Governor’s Women’s Affairs Office, and the CNMI Women’s Association are partnering to host the 9th Annual Women’s Summit taking place this Friday, March 31, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

The event will be open for registration at 7:30am and will continue until it’s conclusion at about 4:30pm. The summit will feature keynote speakers, and include interactive workshops and panelists led by women entrepreneurs, and female leaders and advocates in the area of health, economy, culture, and peace.

The theme for the 2023 summit is one that both organizations have advocated for throughout the month, “wellness,” with each letter in the word describing the focus of both organizations this month and year (Women Entrepreneurs Leading Life and Nourishing Economic Sustainable Solutions). The organizations shared in their announcement that they want to not only empower women, but also see that “women are fully engaged in the political, economic, and social development of our Commonwealth.”

Both organizations are inviting members of the community to come to the event, show support and celebrate resident women entrepreneurs. For more information call 670-233-8978/9411 or visit cnmiwomen.org/summit-sign-up/. You may also email them at cnmiwomen@gmail.com or check out their social pages on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram: Just search @cnmiwomen.