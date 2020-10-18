A. Samoa gets $4.7M for government operations

Share











WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Trump administration has transmitted $4,667,000 in grant funding to the American Samoa government through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs’ American Samoa Operations program. This funding provides critical support to the hospital, the community college, public schools, and the judicial system in the territory, and is made available under the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021, and Other Extensions Act (Public Law 116-159), which remains in effect until Dec. 11, 2020.

“The Office of Insular Affairs team works hard every year to ensure that any available funding—including under a continuing resolution—is transmitted to American Samoa as quickly as possible for its essential government operations,” said U.S. Department of the Interior assistant secretary Douglas W. Domenech. “The American Samoa Operations program provides critical support to the people of American Samoa through its hospital, community college, public schools, and judicial system.”

The funds will be divided as follows: American Samoa Government, $2.53 million; Lyndon B. Johnson Tropical Medical Center, $1.75 million; American Samoa Community College, $300,000; and High Court of American Samoa, $ 87,000—for a total of $4.667 million.

Made available each year by Congress, the American Samoa Operations program is provided through the Office of Insular Affairs on behalf of the federal government. The full fiscal year 2020 amount provided by Congress to the American Samoa government for operations in fiscal year 2020 was $23,665,000. This payment of $4,677,000 is the initial amount to be paid in fiscal year 2021.

For a history of the American Samoa Operations program, read the Office of Insular Affairs Budget Justification, also known as the OIA Greenbook. (PR)