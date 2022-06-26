About 200 US Marines and sailors deploy to the CNMI, Palau

Share











MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.—Task Force Koa Moana 22, composed of U.S. Marines and sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to conduct security cooperation activities in the Republic of Palau and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands from June to August 2022.

Task Force Koa Moana 22 is comprised of approximately 200 U.S. Marines and sailors from 1st Marine Logistics Group and I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, who will task-organize into multiple detachments with expertise in providing engineering, medical, maritime law enforcement, and explosive ordnance disposal capabilities.

Task Force Koa Moana 22 provides a unique opportunity to bolster relationships with the Republic of Palau. Task Force Koa Moana 22 will conduct subject matter expert exchanges throughout the Republic of Palau to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Compacts of Free Association and to enhance interoperability when responding to potential humanitarian assistance operations. Additionally, the task force will conduct subject matter expert exchanges and community relations projects on Tinian, Saipan and Rota, emphasizing the importance of the relationship with the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

Named “Koa Moana,” after a Hawaiian/Polynesian phrase meaning “ocean warrior,” the task force is designed to strengthen and reinforce relationships between the U.S. and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific, enhance interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a humanitarian assistance survey team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic and operational objectives.

Task Force Koa Moana 22 has diligently planned and adhered to COVID-19 mitigation measures to include vaccinations of all participating Marines and sailors. All service members adhere to Department of Defense guidance and partner nation COVID-19 protocol. The task force will continuously monitor the health of all assigned service members throughout the deployment. The health and safety of the community and of our service members are our highest priorities. (PR)