About 200 US Marines and sailors deploy to the CNMI, Palau

By
|
Posted on Jun 27 2022

Tag: ,
Share

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.—Task Force Koa Moana 22, composed of U.S. Marines and sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to conduct security cooperation activities in the Republic of Palau and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands from June to August 2022.

Task Force Koa Moana 22 is comprised of approximately 200 U.S. Marines and sailors from 1st Marine Logistics Group and I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, who will task-organize into multiple detachments with expertise in providing engineering, medical, maritime law enforcement, and explosive ordnance disposal capabilities.

Task Force Koa Moana 22 provides a unique opportunity to bolster relationships with the Republic of Palau. Task Force Koa Moana 22 will conduct subject matter expert exchanges throughout the Republic of Palau to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Compacts of Free Association and to enhance interoperability when responding to potential humanitarian assistance operations. Additionally, the task force will conduct subject matter expert exchanges and community relations projects on Tinian, Saipan and Rota, emphasizing the importance of the relationship with the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

Named “Koa Moana,” after a Hawaiian/Polynesian phrase meaning “ocean warrior,” the task force is designed to strengthen and reinforce relationships between the U.S. and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific, enhance interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a humanitarian assistance survey team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic and operational objectives.

Task Force Koa Moana 22 has diligently planned and adhered to COVID-19 mitigation measures to include vaccinations of all participating Marines and sailors. All service members adhere to Department of Defense guidance and partner nation COVID-19 protocol. The task force will continuously monitor the health of all assigned service members throughout the deployment. The health and safety of the community and of our service members are our highest priorities. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: NMI wins vs Palau in baseball

Posted On Jun 24 2022
, By
Race
0

CNMI, Vanuatu rematch in men’s doubles finals

Posted On Jun 24 2022
, By
CNMI
0

Angel gives CNMI two more golds

Posted On Jun 23 2022
, By
0

COVID update: Three hospitalizations in the CNMI

Posted On Jun 23 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Given a choice, how would you watch any Pacific Mini Games match: online or in-person?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 27, 2022, 6:58 AM
Rain
Rain
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune