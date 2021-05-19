ACS conquers 18U division

Share











Agape Christian School topped the 18U division of the annual 2021 PSS/McDonalds All Schools Athletics Championships that concluded last weekend at the Oleai Track and Field.

The Torch Bearers gained the overall school award for both the 18U girls and boys division with their qualifiers earning top spots in most of the events.

For the girls 18U boys division, the Lady Torch Bearers earned a total of 116 points to gain bragging rights to this year’s championships. Marianas High School landed at second place with an overall score of 89. Earning the Top 3 spot was Saipan International School with a score of 54.

Tied for fourth place were Grace Christian Academy, Saipan Southern High School, and Kagman High School with an overall score of 32. Coming in at No. 5 was Mount Carmel School with a score of 20 and at sixth place was Tinian Jr./Sr. High School with 15 points overall.

ACS managed to take home the championship plaque behind Sally Wu, Emma Pang, Eunice Xu, Grace Shi, Elizabeth Xu, Elim Huang, Ivy Yu, and Ruth Zhang.

On top of gaining points from individual events, the Lady Torch Bearers topped the 18U girls 4×400 relay event and contributed to winning the 18U mixed medley relay event.

Meanwhile, ACS also topped the boys 18U division with a total of 155 points. Coming in at second place was Kagman High School who accumulated 59 points overall. Making the Top 3 was Marianas High School with a score of 55.

The fourth-place honor was given to Tinian Jr./Sr. High School who made a total of 54 points, followed by Saipan International School with 46 points. Mount Carmel School made sixth place with 29 points, followed by Saipan Southern High School at seventh place and Grace Christian came in at 8th place.

Steven Wang, Ray Qi, David Ji, Bobby Bao, David Zheng, Antonio Li, Eason Tang, Caleb Dai, Peter Hu, Allen Luo, Jason Cao, Samuel He, Abraham Zhu, and Bill Li all contributed to the success of ACS in the boys 18U division.

In addition, ACS topped the 18U boys 4x100m relay, the 4×400 relay, and the mixed medley relay.

Aside from ACS, Dan Dan Middle School, and Grace Christian Academy also won the overall team award for the 14U girls and boys division, respectively.

DMS topped the girls 14U division of the championships with an overall score of 93, followed by GCA with a score of 77. Completing the Top 3 was SIS with a score of 75.

MCS took fourth place with 74 points, ACS came in fifth with a score of 51, Tanapag Middle School made sixth place with 20 points, Chacha Middle School came in seventh with 18 points, and Saipan Community School finished eighth.

Team DMS consisted of Patty Mendiola, Ha’ani Passi, Martha Cabrera, and Tamia Kileleman-Hix. The team also won the 14U girls 4×100 relay.

The 14U boys division top team was GCA with an overall score of 98, followed by DMS with 83, and ACS made the Top 3 with 48 points. Tinian came in at fourth place with 38 points, followed by ChaCha at 34, SIS made fifth place with 34 points, followed by MCS with 28, TMS finished the event with 22 points, and at eighth place was SCS with 14 points.

GCA’s Joseph Pangelinan, Steven Adriatico, Jasper Hall, Takeru Jim, Mile Linden, and Theodore Rodgers carried the team to victory. The Eagles also topped the boys 14U 4×100 relay and the mixed medley relay.