Ada denied early release anew

The U.S. District Court for the NMI denied again on Monday the request of Leyda I. Ada to be immediately released from federal prison, saying she can’t demonstrate extraordinary and compelling reasons that warrant reducing her sentence.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ramona Manglona denied yesterday Ada’s second motion for compassionate release, or early release.

According to a filed court document, Ada’s first motion was denied because she failed to present medical records or supporting documents that would allow the court to adequately determine whether extraordinary and compelling reasons warrant a reduction in her sentencing.

Manglona denied Ada’s second motion because the circumstances haven’t changed—she still can’t demonstrate extraordinary and compelling reasons warranting a reduction in her sentence.

Ada, who is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence at Dublin Satellite Prison Camp in California, recently asked to be released early because her health condition makes her vulnerable to COVID-19.

The U.S. government, through assistant U.S. attorney Garth R. Backe, opposed Ada’s request, pointing out that Ada is already set to be released to home confinement before April 14.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Ada was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering but was ultimately found guilty of perjury last April 2016.

Ada started serving her sentence shortly after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed her conviction of perjury on July 30, 2019.