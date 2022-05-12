Ada: PSS will soon implement indigenous-based education

Share











Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada disclosed yesterday that the Public School System will soon begin implementing “indigenous-based education,” which he said focuses on the health, environment, language, and protection of the indigenous.

Speaking during the Historic Preservation Month proclamation signing at the Canoe House in Susupe, Ada said he learned during his recent trip to Washington D.C. that the U.S. Department of Education will soon impose and implement indigenous-based education, as stated by USDOE Secretary Miguel Cardano to superintendents across the nation, including all education commissioners of insular areas.

“I am very pleased to say that we will begin implementing that through our….Chamorro Carolinian Language Heritage Classes,” Ada said.

This comes as Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed yesterday the proclamation declaring May as Historic Preservation Month. He called on all citizens of the Commonwealth to celebrate the role of history in people’s lives and contributions of people who help preserve the CNMI history that shaped its people, and to take part in all events and ceremonies this month.

Ada also shared a story about a recent dig at Marianas High School in order to replace one of its buildings. He said archeologists from Hawaii dug eight feet into the ground and took remnants of clay pottery they found there and brought them to Hawaii to study. He said the clay pottery were found to date back to the 1600s.

“I was taken aback to know that this area used to an ancient village on Saipan,” he said.