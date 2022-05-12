AT HISTORIC PRESERVATION MONTH PROCLAMATION SIGNING

Ada: PSS will soon implement indigenous-based education

Ada reveals clay pottery recently dug up at MHS found to be from 1600’s
By
|
Posted on May 13 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signs yesterday a proclamation declaring May as Historic Preservation Month at the Canoe House in Susupe. Also in the photo from left are NMI Museum of History and Culture executive director Daniel Aquino Jr., Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero, Historic Preservation Office director Rita Chong, and Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada. (Ferdie De La Torre)

Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada disclosed yesterday that the Public School System will soon begin implementing “indigenous-based education,” which he said focuses on the health, environment, language, and protection of the indigenous.

Speaking during the Historic Preservation Month proclamation signing at the Canoe House in Susupe, Ada said he learned during his recent trip to Washington D.C. that the U.S. Department of Education will soon impose and implement indigenous-based education, as stated by USDOE Secretary Miguel Cardano to superintendents across the nation, including all education commissioners of insular areas.

“I am very pleased to say that we will begin implementing that through our….Chamorro Carolinian Language Heritage Classes,” Ada said.

This comes as Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed yesterday the proclamation declaring May as Historic Preservation Month. He called on all citizens of the Commonwealth to celebrate the role of history in people’s lives and contributions of people who help preserve the CNMI history that shaped its people, and to take part in all events and ceremonies this month.

Ada also shared a story about a recent dig at Marianas High School in order to replace one of its buildings. He said archeologists from Hawaii dug eight feet into the ground and took remnants of clay pottery they found there and brought them to Hawaii to study. He said the clay pottery were found to date back to the 1600s.

“I was taken aback to know that this area used to an ancient village on Saipan,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With the use of masks no longer recommended in public places in the CNMI, how often do you still wear masks in public?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 13, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune