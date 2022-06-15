Admin leave OK’d for NMI’s NMPMG athletes, coaches, others

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres has granted administrative leave to all government employees that are involved in the June 17 to 25 Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

At a press briefing last Friday, Torres said he was happy to grant the administrative leave to government employees who are athletes, coaches, or part of the Pacific Mini Games’ organizational committee.

“I just want to let everybody know that I am 100% supportive of our athletes, coaches and everyone that showcases the CNMI as a whole,” the governor said.

Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee chair Marco Peter said at the same press briefing that the facilities for the events are “looking awesome, looking great.”

“We’ve been pushing our contractors to finish up [with the] final touches on the baseball field, the track and field,” said Peter, who also talked about the preparations of facilities for other sports.

On giving cash incentives to CNMI medalists, Peter said it’s a big deal for the CNMI as the athletes deserve the best, since they take time out of their work, practice in the morning and work during the day.

“They do everything because they are representing what’s in front of their jersey. So I’m so proud of them and I wish them well,” he said.

The Pacific Mini Games, which will kick off tomorrow, Friday, will be held on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Twenty countries and territories will participate in nine sports.