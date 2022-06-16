Administrative leave OK’d for non-critical employees

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres authorized yesterday all non-critical employees of the Commonwealth government to take an administrative leave starting at 12pm today, Friday, which is the start of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

In his memorandum to all department and activity heads, Torres said the administrative leave is needed as the people of the CNMI come together to finalize preparations, welcome athletes, and begin the NMPMG.

Last Friday, the governor disclosed that he granted administrative leave to all government employees who are athletes, coaches, or part of the NMPMG organizational committee.

Torres said yesterday that the CNMI has truly shown its perseverance by rising up to the challenge to host the NMPMG despite setbacks caused by the super typhoons the Commonwealth has faced, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These Games, especially in these times, represent the best of humanity and our need to come together, to cheer each other on, to strive to do our best, to test the limits of our abilities, and break down barriers,” he said.

Over the past year, CNMI government departments and agencies, in partnership with the NMPMG Organizing Committee, have and continue to play their part in preparation to host the quadrennial event.

“From ensuring that we showcase our incredible hospitality and beautiful cultures to carrying out the many tasks associated with holding the sporting events and attending to the needs associated with the athletes, officials, and activities, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continuous hard work and dedication to making sure that the first Pacific Mini Games that the CNMI has ever hosted will be a success!” Torres said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
