TOGETHER, WE CAN

Adopt a median and help make our roads safer for pedestrians and motorists

By
|
Posted on Sep 17 2021

Tag: ,
Share

We’ve seen or read about unfortunate auto-pedestrian incidents on our islands too many times, many of which may be avoidable with proper medians or crosswalks. Here at home, we have medians on some of our streets, but most of them are not properly marked or maintained, making it equally dangerous to both pedestrians and motorists. It’s enough of a challenge crossing the street in broad daylight. Imagine the dangers of doing so at night with poor lighting and unmarked medians.

Medians should be highly visible—raised, painted a bright, reflective yellow, and well lit. It signals drivers to slow down and gives them definitive markers between oncoming lanes.

An article published by the Federal Highway Administration reported that there is a 46% drop in pedestrian accidents on roads with medians, pedestrian crossings, and marked crosswalks. That means almost half of the accidents can be avoided. Medians have also been found to reduce vehicle crashes by 15%.

In addition to increasing safety, medians also have aesthetic benefits and provide opportunities for landscaping, much like the colorful blooming flowers planted at the Atkins Kroll intersection.

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers has been proposing initiatives that would transform our islands into world-class destinations. A big part of that goal includes making our roads and facilities safer for residents and tourists. Properly marked and maintained medians are essential elements of the Complete Streets program. They will improve safety on our streets and provide better access—by foot, bike, or vehicle—to local businesses and sites.

To support the Complete Streets program, the GCEA is proud to announce the launch of its Adopt-A-Median program and is calling on companies, volunteer groups, and other members of the community to help paint medians in our villages. If you’re wondering if this is the right program for you, take a look out your office window. Is there a median that is in desperate need of a coat of paint? When you take your child to school, is there a median or curbs that could use a refresh?

With help of a few friends and a few buckets of paint supplied by the GCEA, you could get the job done within hours. A small commitment can bring great fulfillment and noticeable change. Our community has come together to make our villages better places to live by repairing public restrooms, improving park facilities, and painting basketball courts. We can do it again. Together, We Can adopt medians and help save lives.

For more information about the Adopt-A-Median program or to sign up, contact the GCEA at gceacnmi@gmail.com. Visit cnmieconomy.com and engage with them on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy).

* * *

Alex BK Youn

Alex BK Youn is president of AC Pacific LLC-I Love Saipan Stores, the largest retail and gift store operator on Saipan. As a major stakeholder in the industry, he serves as a member of the Tourism Infrastructure Reboot Committee for the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers. As an advisory council for Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, the GCEA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the Marianas for all residents.

ALEX BK YOUN, Special to the Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

Modernizing business processes in the Marianas is key to recovery

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
0

ARPA funds bring people back to work, stimulate local economy

Posted On Sep 03 2021
, By
0

GCEA celebrates milestones, sets bigger goals

Posted On Aug 20 2021
, By
0

A matter of life or death

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
71
Poll

Do you still wear a face mask when you go to the grocery or restaurant?

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘We are change makers’

Posted On Sep 16 2021

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 17, 2021, 6:09 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:17 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune