Advisory out for flash floods, coastal flooding

A flood watch remains in effect through this afternoon of Thursday. A coastal flood warning is also in effect until 6pm today, Thursday.

A coastal flood warning was put into effect for the Marianas since yesterday due to the approach of Typhoon Mawar.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible in Guam and on Rota, Saipan, and Tinian.

Excessive runoff may result in considerable flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point:, Typhoon Mawar continues to approach Guam and Rota. As the storm gets closer, locally heavy showers are expected to increase significantly. Latest model guidance shows rainfall potential in excess of 15 inches, with locally heavier amounts of 20+ inches possible. This would result in extensive flooding across the islands. Events of this size can cause flooding in areas that normally do not flood.

Residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are being advised to take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Residents are also urged to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. (PR)