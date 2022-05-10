Agape Team 1 tops Rebel Alliance run

Posted on May 11 2022
Agape Team 1 poses with all participants from Agape Christian School during Run Saipan’s 2nd Annual Star Wars Day Run last Saturday at the American Memorial Park. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Agape Team 1 was the fastest team in Run Saipan’s 2nd Annual Star Wars Day Run last Saturday at the American Memorial Park.

Eason Tang (20:54), David Zhao (21:04), Jason Cao (21:12), and Peter Hu (22:10) all finished in the Top 7 to help Agape Team 1 win the Rebel Alliance Run.

Agape Christian School pastor Kok H. Pang said there’s really no secret why ACS has fast runners.  “ACS produces fastest runners because most of them are boarding students and they are required to run five times a week, 2 kilometers each day to keep fit,” he said.

Agape Team 1 beat out four other ACS boys teams, three ACS girls teams, Knights of the Old, and SIS Lady Geckos for the team plum.

In the Star Wars costume competition, Theo and Michael Rodgers’ Empire Strikes Back AT-AT, Julie’s The Force Awakens’ Scavenger Rey, Camille’s The Force Awakens’ Scavenger Rey, Barbara Payne’s A New Hope’s  Princess Leia, and Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero’s Return of the Jedi’s Luke Skywalker were the best of the day.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr., a certified Star Wars fan, was ecstatic with the over 200 runners that showed up for the event.

“I’m in shock with the turnout. I was positive we would have higher numbers since Run Saipan went public compared to last year but this year was ridiculous. We had 134 5K Jedi runners and 100 Padawan children for the 1-miler.  I’m very happy that Saipan had so many people strong in the Force and supporting Saipan’s only official annual Star Wars celebration.”

This was a far cry from his childhood where there were no Star War events for the fandom on-island.

“When I was a kid there were no events that celebrate  Star Wars on Saipan. Thanks to Jedi Masters Ron Snyder, Galvin Deleon Guerrero and myself, it’s a dream come true for fans on Saipan now. Next year we will flip the script and celebrate Revenge of the 6th (or 5th) and go for a Dark Side theme. This is a warning for people wanting to win the cosplay next year. Put down the clone mask and pick up the stormtrooper and Darth Vader!” he said.

The Run Saipan president also gave kudos to everyone who made the 2nd Annual Star Wars Day Run possible.

“We thank everyone that made this happen from our sponsors as well as volunteers and especially the race director Dr Ron Snyder. Special shout out to Grace Christian Academy for lending their lightsaber and help at this year’s celebration.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
