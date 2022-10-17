Airline’s B757 arriving Wed.

Share











Northern Marianas Airways will be bringing to Saipan tomorrow the proposed aircraft type it wishes to operate in support of its vision to become the CNMI’s first international airline.

The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, will be arriving tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon, around 4pm. It is one of three that the airline is seeking to operate from Saipan if it is able to obtain appropriate route support, said company president Keith Stewart.

“The aircraft is configured in with 16 business class seats, 36 premium economy seats and 129 economy seats,” said Stewart, “and is capable of direct flights as far as Sydney in Australia and to regional cities in the north of Japan.”

The aircraft will remain on Saipan until Sunday, according to Stewart, where it will be showcased to decision makers and interested parties, including elected representatives, hotel and tour agency managers, Commonwealth Ports Authority, and the media.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate to stakeholders the high level of service that we are able to provide with this aircraft type and to show that the CNMI can have an airline that our citizens can be extremely proud of; one that makes a positive first impression of our islands when stepping on board,” said Stewart.

“Importantly, the provision of direct flights to Saipan from Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines will be transformational for our economy and provide the economic growth that we so badly need, providing much needed income and employment for our citizens,” added Stewart. “Tax revenue alone for the CNMI is anticipated to be in excess of $25 million per year.”

Northern Marianas Airways has been working with Anchorage-based Northern Pacific Airways to provide a turnkey aircraft and crewing solution for the operation. (NMA)