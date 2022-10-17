Airline’s B757 arriving Wed.

By
|
Posted on Oct 18 2022
Share

Northern Marianas Airways will be bringing to Saipan tomorrow the proposed aircraft type it wishes to operate in support of its vision to become the CNMI’s first international airline.

The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, will be arriving tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon, around 4pm. It is one of three that the airline is seeking to operate from Saipan if it is able to obtain appropriate route support, said company president Keith Stewart.

“The aircraft is configured in with 16 business class seats, 36 premium economy seats and 129 economy seats,” said Stewart, “and is capable of direct flights as far as Sydney in Australia and to regional cities in the north of Japan.”

The aircraft will remain on Saipan until Sunday, according to Stewart, where it will be showcased to decision makers and interested parties, including elected representatives, hotel and tour agency managers, Commonwealth Ports Authority, and the media.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate to stakeholders the high level of service that we are able to provide with this aircraft type and to show that the CNMI can have an airline that our citizens can be extremely proud of; one that makes a positive first impression of our islands when stepping on board,” said Stewart.

“Importantly, the provision of direct flights to Saipan from Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines will be transformational for our economy and provide the economic growth that we so badly need, providing much needed income and employment for our citizens,” added Stewart. “Tax revenue alone for the CNMI is anticipated to be in excess of $25 million per year.”

Northern Marianas Airways has been working with Anchorage-based Northern Pacific Airways to provide a turnkey aircraft and crewing solution for the operation. (NMA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 18, 2022, 6:28 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune