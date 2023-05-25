AJ Hudkins of Saipan named to Harding University Dean’s List

Share











SEARCY, AR—AJ Hudkins, a senior studying information systems at Harding University, was among more than 1,100 students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester by university provost Dr. Marty Spears, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university in Searcy, Arkansas. It is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The university offers more than 110 undergraduate majors; 14 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities. For more information, visit Harding.edu. (PR)