AK donates $1K to Saipan Humane Society

Posted on May 11 2023
From left to right, Asun Demapan, Jenealyn Umbay, Kim Calage, Liza Taylor, Saipan Humane Society director Ruby Ma, SHS founding member Lauren Cabrera, Atkins Kroll Saipan sales manager Kevin Barnes, Kevin Ada, and Joaquin Blanco. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Atkins Kroll Saipan recently donated $1,000 to the Saipan Humane Society, which will go a long way in helping their mission of providing a better life for animals by increasing access to veterinary care and spay/neuter surgeries. In addition, Atkins Kroll will also be providing rental cars to volunteer veterinarians who visit Saipan to help this cause.

The Saipan Humane Society is a newly founded nonprofit organization serving the animals on Saipan, providing veterinarian care for domestic pets and animals that have been abandoned, abused, or neglected. The organization is partnered with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter and Dog Control Program to provide care to shelter animals, with the ultimate goal of finding them forever homes.

Atkins Kroll Saipan’s donation to the Saipan Humane Society is a testament to the company’s commitment to giving back to the community. By supporting the NGO’s efforts, the company is not only helping to improve the lives of animals on the island but also contributing to the overall wellbeing of the Saipan community.

The donation will go a long way in providing the necessary resources for the NGO to continue its work. This donation will be used specifically to ensure the newly started clinic will have the supplies necessary to provide medical care to Saipan’s animals, while also ensuring the surgeries remain at an affordable cost to the community.

The Saipan Humane Society has expressed its sincere gratitude to Atkins Kroll Saipan for its generous donation.  The company’s donation is an excellent demonstration of how businesses can contribute to the betterment of their community and island. (SHS)

 

Contributing Author
