All set for today’s gubernatorial debate

By
|
Posted on Sep 29 2022
Share

All is set for today’s debate by gubernatorial candidates Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall, according to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce yesterday.

“We are all set for tomorrow and now we are just playing the playing game for the event,” said Joray Miranda, who is the financial and data management coordinator of the Chamber.

The Chamber is hosting the 2022 CNMI Gubernatorial Candidate Debate that will start at 5:45pm. The general elections will be on Nov. 8, 2022.

Asked by Saipan Tribune if he is ready for the debate, Torres replied “yes sir.”

As of press time Saipan Tribune was still waiting for comments from Palacios and Sablan.

Miranda, in an interview yesterday afternoon, said for this debate there is no winner as it depends on the public eye.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan)

“So this is just to give information to the public… on what the candidates stand for so they have  an easier time during the voting,” he said.

Miranda said Torres, Palacios, and Sablan will be given  five to 10 questions, but it’s subject to change depending on how long they take to answer the questions.

He emphasized that the candidates were not given advanced questions as all of these will be passed during the debate.

“None of these questions have been referred to the candidates,” Miranda said.

He said there is a forum that they did and these questions will be randomly picked from the forum during the debate.

Patti Arroyo will serve as the moderator. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 each.

No campaign materials, literature, hats, stickers, signs, banners, or the like shall be displayed or distributed at or around the debate venue, according to the chamber’s rules.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2022, 10:01 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune