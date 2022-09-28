All set for today’s gubernatorial debate

Share











All is set for today’s debate by gubernatorial candidates Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall, according to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce yesterday.

“We are all set for tomorrow and now we are just playing the playing game for the event,” said Joray Miranda, who is the financial and data management coordinator of the Chamber.

The Chamber is hosting the 2022 CNMI Gubernatorial Candidate Debate that will start at 5:45pm. The general elections will be on Nov. 8, 2022.

Asked by Saipan Tribune if he is ready for the debate, Torres replied “yes sir.”

As of press time Saipan Tribune was still waiting for comments from Palacios and Sablan.

Miranda, in an interview yesterday afternoon, said for this debate there is no winner as it depends on the public eye.

“So this is just to give information to the public… on what the candidates stand for so they have an easier time during the voting,” he said.

Miranda said Torres, Palacios, and Sablan will be given five to 10 questions, but it’s subject to change depending on how long they take to answer the questions.

He emphasized that the candidates were not given advanced questions as all of these will be passed during the debate.

“None of these questions have been referred to the candidates,” Miranda said.

He said there is a forum that they did and these questions will be randomly picked from the forum during the debate.

Patti Arroyo will serve as the moderator. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 each.

No campaign materials, literature, hats, stickers, signs, banners, or the like shall be displayed or distributed at or around the debate venue, according to the chamber’s rules.