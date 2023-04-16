Alpha Kappa Rho ‘adopts’ Aquarius Beach

The Alpha Kappa Rho Humanitarian Council, including Ricardo “Rick” Ansay, the organization’s grand president, fifth from right, pose with Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho, sixth from right, during the “Adopt-a-Place” ceremony at the Aquarius Beach in Chalan Kanoa last Friday. (LEIGH GASES)

The Alpha Kappa Rho or AKRHO Humanitarian Council has adopted a place to maintain—the Aquarius Beach in Chalan Kanoa,

The Saipan Mayor’s Office held an “Adopt-a-Place” ceremony last Friday at one of the beach pavilions behind the Aquarius Hotel, which was attended by Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho, Ricardo “Rick” Ansay, the organization’s grand skeptron or president, AKRHO members, Rep. Roy Ada (R-Saipan), Sen. Francisco Cruz (R-Tinian), Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan), Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality administrator Eli Cabrera, and BECQ and Saipan Mayor’s Office staff.

“We are able to serve communities while we are strengthening our young organization here [on] Saipan. We are not here to make any promises, but we are going to work hard…to maintain and improve this area,” Ansay said in his remarks. “Most importantly, we want to make this functional and available to the community for everyone’s enjoyment. We are very excited to start planning and we will happily share our plans with everyone,” he said. “…We embrace the opportunity to serve the community.”

The AKRHO mission is to offer its members the best internal experience focusing on personal character, development through leadership, and community service. It was established on Saipan in 2020 and since then has been doing various community services.

Camacho thanked the organization for lending a hand. “…You guys care for the island and you treat the island as your home. …You decided to join the program, take ownership to beautify it, because we benefit from all of this,” he said. “Once we fix up our place by promoting a safe community and a safe and clean island, then we can all sit down and open the…doors…for the tourists to visit us. You don’t have to worry about crime. You don’t have to worry about the eyesore because we all work together and treat this place as home.”

The Adopt-A-Place program of the Saipan Mayor’s Office is meant to empower people to be responsible and have a hand in the betterment of their community. The program is open to any groups—nonprofits, religions, ethnic groups, or others.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

