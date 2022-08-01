Alverick notches 1st win in Expert Class

Share











Another Alvarez took the checkered flag in the Expert Class after Alverick won last Sunday’s July 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 33-year-old Docomo Pacific staff overcame the challenge of his father, Cuki, and the muddied track to win the Marianas Racing Association monthly competition.

Alverick actually finished tied with Cuki with 47 points, but the former won the last race of the two-parter to take the July plum.

“This is actually my first overall win in the Expert Class and it definitely is a great feeling! In the morning it looked like it was going to be a perfect day, but midway through the first heats we had a huge downpour which definitely changed the terrain, gameplan, and mindset going into the Expert Class heat 1,” he said.

Aboard his 2020 Yamaha 250F, the younger Alvarez said he just rode smart last Sunday and let the chips fall where they may.

“I was just riding smart and telling myself to keep it on two wheels as everyone was slipping and sliding the whole day. Just going in with a positive attitude and riding smarter not harder definitely helped me get the victory at the end of the day.”

On finally beating his old man in the division, Alverick could only offer a big sigh of relief.

“My dad is definitely the man, the myth, the legend, so just being out there on the track with him racing our hearts out is a win in and of itself. Of course getting the overall is the cherry on top! I love that this is a family sport and we can go out together and really just bond through riding and racing.”

Despite being a rival on the track, Alverick still dedicated his first-ever win in the division to Cuki and his mother, Mari.

“I’m definitely dedicating this victory to my parents because without them none of this would be possible. And also to my brother Shane Alvarez being off-island because he would’ve been another obstacle I would have to navigate,” he said.

Asked how he managed to put in some practice time given the Alvarez family was coming off a long-deserved vacation, Alverick simply said that motocross is somewhat like riding a bike again.

“Coming off an awesome family vacation, we just made sure we put in the time during practices as we were ‘out of riding shape’ because it has been so long. So just getting our bodies used to riding again and getting a feel for the track as they do some touch ups here and there.”

Alverick started in the sport of motocross when he was just 5 years old. He took a break from it in 2006 until the Cowtown Race Track reopened in 2020.

“Again I just want to thank my parents for everything, the Trench Tech Racing Team, the whole of MRA, and most especially the fans that come out and support us!” he added.

After the two Alvarezes, the rest of the Expert Class field were ranked as follows: Ellery Cruz (36 points), Patrick Togawa (36 points), Dave Celis (36 points), Melvin Cepeda (28 points), Lenard “Champi” Villacanas (28 points), and Charles Cepeda (28 points).

The rest of the classes in MRA’s July 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.