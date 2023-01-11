Amata attends inauguration of CNMI’s Gov. Palacios

Share











American Samoa Delegate Uifa’atali Amata represented committee chair Rep. Bruce Westerman and the House Committee on Natural Resources at last Monday’s inauguration celebration of Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“I look forward with enthusiasm to working with Gov. Palacios and Lt. Gov. Apatang, and the other officials present, on the many issues of common concern throughout the Pacific islands and the U.S. territories,” said Aumua Amata.

“I lived on Saipan when my father was the last head of government not of Northern Marianas heritage,” she noted. “Although my parents are long departed, my family has a permanent tie in [the] CNMI as Northern Marianas blood flows through the veins of family members. Although the time flew by, it was a delight to see some of my family here.”

Dignitaries in attendance included Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr.; Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Guam Legislature’s Speaker of the House Therese Terlaje; Gov. Alexander R. Narruhn of Chuuk, the Federated States of Micronesia; previous governors of the CNMI; federal and local judges, legislators, and others.

“No matter what policy differences there are between the political parties, those of us from the islands can continue to work together as a team on many issues, as we strive to ensure equal treatment with the states on key initiatives across the board,” Amata said. (PR)