Amata’s message to the American Samoa community

Editor’s Note: The following is the author’s message regarding the community presence of COVID-19 in American Samoa, in both Samoan and English. A video clip of each is also available: https://youtu.be/64-3bp998SE (in Samoan )and https://youtu.be/nh0X53wgAh4 (in English).

American Samoa has been deeply blessed to have had so many months without COVID-19 on our shores, particularly during seasons when some of the earlier variants circulated worldwide. Now, we’ve had a few days to face the fact that our circumstances have changed. The world has had two years’ experience with this virus, and we benefit from that knowledge. Most importantly, we have the vaccine that is known to limit chances of the worst outcomes. The vaccinated are less likely to face severe symptoms, hospitalization, or death.

We are a strong people. Our family connections are strong, and our faith is strong. We can walk this path together, under the watchful eyes of God. These first few weeks are important to slow down how quickly the virus moves through our people so that our medical facilities and personnel don’t have to face too many cases all at once. Everyone has a part in that by simply being responsible. Let’s listen to our doctors. They say to isolate when you know you’ve been exposed directly to someone who tested positive, stay home when you have mild symptoms, and be conscientious about washing your hands. Finally, thank you to Gov. Lemanu Mauga, Lt. Gov. Talauega Ale, and everyone working to reduce the impact of the virus and keep our island healthy.

May God bless our people, and more than ever, soifua.

•••

E maeu le manuia o Amerika Samoa i le tele o masina ua tuanai atu o aunoa ma le ma’i pesi o le Covid, ae maise le vaitau sa tele ai ituaiga eseese o le ma’i na salalau i le lalolagi atoa. O le nei ua feagai i tatou ma suiga i nai aso ua mavae atu. E lua tausaga o feagai le lalolagi ma le nei vairusi, ma ua aoga lea mo i tatou. Ua sili ona taua le i ai o le tui puipuia e faaitiitia ai le ono o’o atu i tulaga pagatia. O i latou ua fai tui puipuia e tau le maua i āuga ogaoga, taofia i maota gasegase pe maliu foi.

O i tatou faatasi ua sili ona mamasagia i le mea faatauvaa. Ua tatou taofi mau i o tatou sootaga faaleaiga ma ua maua’a lo tatou faatuatua. E mafai e i tatou uma faatasi ona fesavaliai i lea ala i lalo o le silafaga a le Atua. E taua nai uluai vaiaso nei e faaitiitia ai le pesi atu o le ma’i i nai o tatou tagata ina ia lavataoso a tatou maota talavai ma le au faigaluega e tali atu pe a tele ni ma’i o le a alia’i mai. E tofu i tatou taitoatasi ma le matafaioi e ala i le soifua māgafagafa. Ia tatou utagia le fautua mai a o tatou foma’i. Ua fautuaina le faanofoesea pe a fai na feagai tonu oe ma se tasi na faamaonia i suega ua maua i le ma’i, alaala i lou maota pe a i ai ni āuga ia oe, ma ia mataalia i le faamamaina o ou aao. E mulia’i se tautalaga i le momoli atu o le faafetai i le afioga i le Kovana sili ia Lemanu Mauga, le afioga i le Kovana Lutena ia Talauega Ale, ma lo outou mamalu uma lava o loo fitaituga i le faiva o le faaitiitia o aafiaga o le ma’i pesi ma faatumau le maloloina i nai o tatou motu.

Ia faamanuiaina pea e le Atua nai o tatou tagata e le aunoa, Soifua.

UIFA’ATALI AMATA (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Uifa’atali Amata is the delegate of American Samoa in the 117th U.S. Congress.