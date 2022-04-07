TOGETHER, WE CAN

An active lifestyle will allow us to live longer and healthier lives with our families

By
|
Posted on Apr 08 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Testing positive for COVID-19 and having to isolate myself with my family for five days reinforced in me the importance of taking care of our health. Thankfully, my family and I were all able to recover, but it made me realize how beneficial a healthier lifestyle could be. I decided then that I would personally commit to prioritizing my health for myself and, most importantly, for my family.

Not too long after I announced my decision to make positive health changes, mixed martial arts champion Frank “The Crank” Camacho challenged me to commit to this lifestyle. I was moved by this challenge and asked him to create a regimen that will get me to where I need to be. This will allow me more time with my family and our community. This level of effort is not required for anyone in the community to strive for, but I encourage everyone to do what they can to commit to prioritizing their health for themselves and for their family.

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ mission has always been to improve quality of life for our residents. One way we can do that is by improving the overall health of our population. Making a change now can positively improve the health for our future generations.

In a 2019 report from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., lifestyle changes and dependence on imported, processed foods were reported as factors for widespread hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer within our CNMI residents. Eighty-three percent of Northern Marianas descent are overweight or obese, putting the majority of the CNMI’s indigenous population at increased risk for non-communicable disease.

With this specific reason, I started my “Fit to Lead” fitness journey, because I learned that if we don’t make time for our health, we will have to make time later in life to repair it. I chose to make the change now, so I can have more time to watch my family grow.

My motivation for starting this fitness journey was my family, most especially my children. Like every other father figure, caring for my family is my main priority. I knew that I needed to be around longer to take care of them. As your governor, I am also committed to living and leading a fit lifestyle so I can be the best to take care of our community.

Something that has helped me stay motivated on this fitness journey is mixing up my routine, so that I always look forward to my workout. I noticed that I have had more energy since I started this journey, which equates to more quality time with my family. This has also been one of the strongest motivating factors to continue pushing through, even when it gets hard. Having to start my day earlier, I have more time to meet with my senior staff to discuss and plan initiatives and projects for the betterment of our islands. I also feel more energetic as we are out serving the amazing people of the CNMI.

It hasn’t been easy though because food is a big part of our culture. Whenever I go to gatherings, I am always offered food. At the beginning of this health challenge, I had to set my mind on managing what I ate. I have been more conscious of my intake and have incorporated healthier foods into my diet, like local fruits and vegetables.

Through the many ups and downs along the way, I’ve had incredible support from the community, my wife, and my children to help me push through. We can do that for each other.

Little things can go a long way, and I encourage our community to do what they can to start living healthier. Take it one step at a time, one day at a time, and one meal at a time. I also encourage our leaders to join me in leading our community to a healthier, active, and fit lifestyle!

As we celebrate Earth Month, let’s also develop good habits of taking care of our environment. When you’re out on a beach walk, taking a few minutes to pick up trash is a great start. Let’s all do our part to make the CNMI a clean, world-class destination for our visitors and, most importantly, our community. Our environment plays a big role in our overall health and wellness. Let’s be sure to take good care of it and ourselves.

For more information, visit the GCEA at cnmieconomy.com, on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy), or contact them at gceacnmi@gmail.com.

Ralph DLG Torres (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Ralph DLG Torres is the ninth governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and is co-chairman of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Ralph DLG Torres (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Related Posts

0

Tinian divert airfield will open job opportunities for residents

Posted On Apr 01 2022
, By
Ralph-
0

Governor dismayed with House’s inaction on retirees’ bonus

Posted On Mar 25 2022
, By
0

Covenant Day marks 46 years of a strong relationship between the NMI and the US

Posted On Mar 25 2022
, By
Ralph
0

Torres’ statement on Covenant Day

Posted On Mar 24 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022
Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 8, 2022, 6:18 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune