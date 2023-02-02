An appreciation message

Share











As a lifelong educator, I have always believed that there is incredible power in helping students find their place in this world and find their voice amidst all the noise of life. That is exactly what Mount Carmel School’s Theatre Club did with the phenomenal hit show, True Colors. The show was a huge success with standing-room only, sold-out performances, rave reviews, and an audience that loved the show. With incredible acting, signing, and dancing, the cast delivered amazing performances, and with an innovative production design, the crew set the stage for a one-of-a-kind production. So, it comes as no surprise that, as with many previous productions from the school’s Theatre Club, everyone laughed, everyone cried, and everyone was inspired. It was truly a fitting way to celebrate diversity, promote equity, and ensure inclusion for everyone in our community.

Given the show’s huge success, I felt it would be important to thank and recognize the many people and organizations that contributed, in one way or another, to the production.

First, as we always do at Mount Carmel School, we thank Almighty God for gracing us all with the spirit to have told this important story. We also thank Bishop Ryan Jimenez, +Bishop Emeritus Tomas Camacho, Mount Carmel School’s board of directors, Mount Carmel School administrators, faculty, and staff, AlumKnights and the Mount Carmel School family, and audience members for supporting our Theatre Club and the show. In a special way, we also thank the parents of cast and crew members for their untiring support and for lending us their talented children.

Second, a number of businesses, organizations, and individuals contributed to specific aspects of the show. We thank Eileen Babauta, the director for the CNMI’s University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities and disability self-advocates from the CNMI’s Consumer Advisory Committee, who worked with our students to help them learn more about creating a more inclusive and accessible atmosphere for everyone. We also thank Ann Zapata, Dominic Travilla, and everyone at Pacific Islands Club who ensured that the venue was accommodating for our show. Rico Pabalan and his team Soundhire, as always, made sure the singing and music sounded perfect. The following individuals and companies also contributed to key elements of the show: Audreyann Flores-Albuen, Sofia’s Dress Shop, Shawn Camacho and Tropical Instant Press, Rob Travilla and TRIBE MARIANAS, Ed Calvo and Island Apparel, and Northern Marianas College. The following media outlets also helped with news coverage of the show: Gary Sword, Rosemond Santos Sword, Gordon Marciano, and KKMP, Sally Limes and KSPN2 News, Zaldy Dandan, Hazel Nichole Sadian, and Marianas Variety, Jayvee Vallejera and Saipan Tribune, and Rommel Buenaflor and the North Star. We also thank the CNMI Department of Community & Cultural Affairs, the Commonwealth Council for Arts & Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts for their support.

Third, in a special way, I want to thank my co-advisers, my former students, and Theatre Club AlumKnights Victoria Deleon Guerrero and Zeno Deleon Guerrero. With nicknames like “V,” “Z,” and “G,” students call us the Single-Letter Mentors. I, myself, prefer to think of us as the club’s Lion Warriors who fight tooth and nail to help and support our phenomenal students. Victoria and Zeno have done so much to elevate the professional quality of our work and bring the Theatre Club to another level. Thank you “V” and “Z” for coming back home to give back to our precious club.

Fourth, last, but definitely not the least, we thank our amazing cast and crew members for shining on and off stage as true dramatic professionals. While the list of the cast and crew members is long, it is worth recognizing every single person for the talent, creativity, and passion that they invested into the show.

CREW

Director: Kyla Monique B. Cabrera

Vocal director: Amber Mendiola Romolor

Choreographers: Donnie James Jr. Calma Militante, Seungeun Ha, and Jill Anne Mallari

Stage manager: Chealzka Navarro

Assistant stage manager: Jessiana Borja Tenorio

Floor manager: Nicole Erin Pineda Mariano

Set designer: Claire Regina Kautz

Assistant set designer: Laizza Mallari

Costume designer: Jazmyn Phoeme Del Rosario Lopez

Assistant costume designer: Raeka Shereen A. Lantin

Props master: Ashley Jo Sablan

Assistant props master: Elisa Blanco

Tech master: Leyonne Tolentino

Set crew: Juno Dela Cruz, Quimari Liwerscheng Duenas, Mauri Ann Riney Fenis, and Aryana Taimanao

Costumes crew: Francine Monique F. Albuen, Gerald John Inos Deleon Guerrero Jr., Nyla Jordan N. Deleon Guerrero, Ayanna Faith Matsumoto, and Leunyce B. Regalado

Props crew: Jasyleen Arriola, Lwinalynn Delacruz Atalig. Krissy Cepeda, Kayla Rose Larson, Remiegem Melchor, Layla Palacios, Jadine Pangelinan, Maria Yoshie Torres, and Jhazmyn Nhicole C. Valiente

Make up/hair: Jada Chang, Chelsy Anne Palacios Reyes, Aubriana Sablan, and Malina Rose Bermudes Tenorio

Floor crew: Jose John Iglesias Mafnas, Devin Propst, Jared Terlaje, and Arturo Travilla

Tech crew: Oscar Bien R. Buenaflor, Xinwen Jin, Mingi Jung, and Quince Emanuele Olanda Tizon

Business manager: Jennifer Mallari

Ushers: Quimari Liwerscheng Duenas, Mauri Ann Riney Fenis, Nevaeh Taisacan, and Mia Yobei

CAST

Iris: Bernice Shane Sabino

Luke: Eunkyu “Joey” Hong

The Thespie Besties

Ally: Kinamarie M. Dela Cruz

Kyle: Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo

Kim: Jill Anne Mallari

Kin: Manuel Jacinto M. Pangelinan

The Court

Regina: Brissa Concepcion Hunter

Karen: Kayannie Ilifighár Borja Peter

Kara: Moeisha Eleanor F. Cruz

Karol: Maili Ilareyo’l Borja Peter

Ensemble

Wayne Dominic Año

Carly Kate Dela Cruz

Heleyna C. Dela Santa

Carlo Crisdeo H. Diaz

Patricia Denielle Guillo

Seungeun Ha

Clint Irang

Justin Mallari

Ayanna Faith Matsumoto

Donnie James Jr. Calma Militante

Therese Joy O. Ogo

Tricia Juni Palacios

Frannie Ramon

Mathew Adrian A. Sablan

Gavril Myles Santiago

Peige Morgan N. Tomokane

Every single one of these cast and crew members did their part to bring the beauty of True Colors to the stage and to our community. They are all to be commended for giving their heart and soul to the show.

Above all, I appreciate Mount Carmel School’s Theatre Club. This club endured throughout the pandemic, never once missing a beat by presenting four new productions during that time: We Drank Our Tears: The Stories of Visitacion, Henry, and Dave in February 2021, William Shakespeare’s As You Like It in May 2021, Zero2Hero in May 2021, and The Sound of Music in January 2022, all to sold-out audiences. They were able to do this because the club is more than just a club: it’s a family, one that is near and dear to my heart and the hearts of everyone in our family. Indeed, this is where my true colors can shine, alongside the beautiful spectrum of colors of other storytellers, which is simply “beautiful…like a rainbow.”

***

Northern Marianas College president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D. is the Mount Carmel School Theatre Club adviser and is the writer and producer of the club’s latest production, True Colors.