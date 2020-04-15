…and $1.38 million to American Samoa airports

Posted on Apr 16 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Aviation Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $1,381,262 in airport aid to three airports in American Samoa to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

This grant funding is part of the $10 billion provided under the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program, to provide immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao yesterday.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments. (PR)

