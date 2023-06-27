Andersen AFB unlocks boundless connectivity

U.S. Air Force airman with the 36th Communications Squadron pose for a photo on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on June 15, 2023. The 36 CS is working to connect a wireless Air Force network across Andersen AFB which allows airmen to access Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router without plugging in. (AIRMAN 1ST CLASS ALLISON MARTIN)

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam—The 36th Communications Squadron partnered with Project Arc to get the wireless Air Force network back online across Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. This system allows airmen to access Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router without plugging in.

Project Arc is a program across the Air Force, made up of selected uniformed scientists and engineers, who travel from base to base to innovate and troubleshoot issues.

After Typhoon Mawar some of Andersen AFB’s airmen were displaced from their offices, but still needed to continue the mission. This increased the need for adaptable connectivity and the 36th CS and Project Arc stepped in to help.

“AFNET gives airmen flexibility, you can bring your whole workstation with you and still be connected to the network,” said Senior Airman Darrell E. Normanmoore, cyber transport technician with the 36th CS.

The wireless Air Force Network system offers the potential to increase productivity and maximize mission capabilities for airmen across numerous work centers throughout the base.

“Airmen can connect their Air Force laptops to the Air Force Wi-Fi and have access to emails, access to shared drives, really anything they need without being tied to a specific desk because of previously needing to be plugged in with cables,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Schafer, F-15 tactical aircraft maintenance instructor assigned to Kadena Air Base and member of Project Arc.

Ideally, the end goal for this project is to improve work center interoperability by being able to connect to AFNET from anywhere on base.

“Once the flight line access points are up and operational, TDY units could easily access the Air Force network from government laptops instead of spending hours running cables. …It reduces the burden on the 36th CS during exercises,” said Schafer. “It’d also be amazing if airmen at many job sites could walk around with their laptops accomplishing their work outdoors.”

If you and your command are curious if your work center has wireless AFNET access or are interested in how to get access contact the 36th CS at 366-2666.

ALLISON MARTIN

