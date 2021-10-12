Andreau barges into finals of 2 divisions

Posted on Oct 13 2021
Andreau Galvez advanced to the finals of both the men’s A singles and men’s A doubles of the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 over at the weekend at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

After leading Shirley’s Badminton Club to championships in the last two team tournaments, Andreau Galvez is shining anew in the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 after advancing to the finals of both the singles and doubles divisions over the weekend at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

In the men’s A singles, the CNMI national badminton team member in the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa is the first to punch a ticket to the finals after outlasting Joseph Torres, 10-21, 21-12, 21-15. Galvez earlier beat Lance Gallardo, 21-20, 10-21, 21-15 in the quarterfinals.

Gallardo bounced back from the loss to Galvez by beating Janelle Pangilinan in the loser’s bracket, 21-13, 21-16. He awaits the victor of the matchup between Nathan Guerrero and Daniel Macario. The winner of the Gallardo vs. Guerrero/Macario duel will then challenge Torres for the second slot in the finals opposite Galvez.

In the men’s A doubles, Galvez also booked his second finals appearance of the tournament after pairing with Gallardo in a 20-21, 21-19, 21-16 marathon win over Guerrero and Macario. The latter advanced to the semifinals after beating Jordan Pangilinan and Torres, 21-14, 21-19.

Galvez was close to an outright third finals in the mixed A doubles, but he and Windy Fernandez were ambushed in the semifinals by Jordan Pangelinan and Lucelle Lampera in three hard-fought sets, 21-18, 11-21, 21-1.

Pangelinan and Lampera made it to the semifinals following a 21-20, 19-21, 21-10 conquest of Macario and Miles Guerrero. Galvez and Fernandez secured their semis stint with a 21-19, 15-21, 21-19 triumph over Nathan Guerrero and Janelle Pangilinan. Fernandez can still help Galvez make it to a third final appearance as they’re just awaiting the winner in the loser’s bracket semis between Nate Guerrero and Janelle Pangilinan and Macario and Miles Guerrero.

A total of 29 players are competing in the TakeCare Insurance Co., Inc.-sponsored tournament. Results of the men’s and women’s B and C singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

