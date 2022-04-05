Angel’s Flour House: Food that fits the budget and fills the tummy

Angel’s Flour House owner Lili Zou poses at their Garapan branch. The restaurant is open for dine in or take out. (Bea Cabrera)

Angel’s Flour House on Alaihai Ave. in Garapan offers authentic Chinese breakfast items that are affordable and so fresh that one sees them being lifted straight from the steamer, pot, or wok. It’s a testament to the quality of their food that they have already developed a loyal following since opening only in July last year, according to owner Lili Zou.

“We open our doors early to accommodate early risers, people who are on the way to work and school. We serve Chinese dishes for breakfast and lunch, which is always warm, fresh, and hearty to help people have a good start in their day or if they go for lunch, help them have that energy throughout the rest of the afternoon,” she said.

Aside from the tasty dishes, the prices at Angel’s Flour House are very reasonable. For example, for only $5 you can already have a complete meal.

Authentic Chinese noodle dishes served in a bowl—like hot & sour, Sichuan Dandan, tomato with egg, sauerkraut with pork, mustard tuber with pork and green pepper—go for only $5.

Hearty Sichuan Dandan Noodle soup is available all day at Angel’s Flour House for only $5. (be a Cabrera)

If you are a rice person, they offer rice toppings like tomato/pepper rice, leek with pork rice, fried rice with scallion, fried rice with beef for only $5. If you are into dumplings, they have fried or steamed for only $6. For health buffs, they have Chinese salad and tofu dishes.

It won’t be a Chinese breakfast if buns are not in the equation. They serve steamed buns with different fillings like vegetable, sour cabbage with pork, beef and mushroom with pork for $0.75 cents apiece. If you have a sweet tooth, they have custard buns of only $0.50 cents apiece.

Zou said she keeps prices reasonable because she knows that all workers have been hit hard by the pandemic—a situation she knows all too well. “I was working in the tourism industry but when the pandemic hit, we had zero tourists and everything went from slow to nothing. That is why I know how it feels to be in a tight budget and making ends meet,” she said.

Using the funds she has saved up, she was able to put up Angel’s House. “I want to be able to serve good but affordable food because I know many people in the community are having a hard time. Even if I only make a little money, as long as I maintain the low pricing for everybody,” she added.

Aside from Chinese dishes, Angel’s House will also serve crepe dishes starting next week. Early this year, Angel’s House opened a kiosk at Kada Dia Chalan Kanoa. They serve the same dishes as the ones in the Garapan branch.

Angel’s House Garapan is open from Monday to Sunday from 6am to 2pm and Angel’s House in Kada Dia Chalan Kanoa is open Monday to Sunday, from 7am to 6:30pm. To order, call (670) 483-1119 or go to their Facebook page: Angel’s Flour House.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

