The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to another vehicle fire, this time in Chalan Laulau, but the fire was soon contained and no one was hurt.

According to DFEMS spokesperson Rob Mojica, a male caller reported over the weekend that a sedan was on fire in Chalan Laulau near Priority Care.

DFEMS responded at 8:36am and a unit was on scene at 8:41am. The vehicle fire was contained at 8:51am.

DFEMS’ Division of Fire Prevention and Arson Investigation was unable to determine the cause of the fire.

“The cause of the fire will be posted at a later time. Fire Classification: undetermined,” Mojica said.

Just over a week ago, DFEMS reported a vehicle fire on Capital Hill near the old Passport Office. The fire got started after the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed a tree.

Fire Investigator Benjamin Paul Manglona stated in his report that a 22-year-old male was heading home from Garapan when he lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid potholes. The vehicle hit a tree, causing the fire to start in the engine compartment not long after the impact.

According to a DFEMS press release, DPS officers reported the vehicle that was in flames at around 4:39am. The vehicle fire was contained at 5:03am.