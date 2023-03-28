Another vehicle fire

By
|
Posted on Mar 29 2023
Share

The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to another vehicle fire, this time in Chalan Laulau, but the fire was soon contained and no one was hurt.

According to DFEMS spokesperson Rob Mojica, a male caller reported over the weekend that a sedan was on fire in Chalan Laulau near Priority Care.

He said a male caller, Michael Gioda, reported a vehicle fire on the roadway toward Priority Care on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 8:35am.

DFEMS responded at 8:36am and a unit was on scene at 8:41am. The vehicle fire was contained at 8:51am.

DFEMS’ Division of Fire Prevention and Arson Investigation was unable to determine the cause of the fire.

“The cause of the fire will be posted at a later time. Fire Classification: undetermined,” Mojica said.

Just over a week ago, DFEMS reported a vehicle fire on Capital Hill near the old Passport Office. The fire got started after the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed a tree.

Fire Investigator Benjamin Paul Manglona stated in his report that a 22-year-old male was heading home from Garapan when he lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid potholes. The vehicle hit a tree, causing the fire to start in the engine compartment not long after the impact.

According to a DFEMS press release, DPS officers reported the vehicle that was in flames at around 4:39am. The vehicle fire was contained at 5:03am.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 29, 2023, 6:38 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
25°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune