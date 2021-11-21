Another year of free Thanksgiving meals at Majesty Chinese Restaurant

Posted on Nov 22 2021
Majesty Chinese Restaurant will be distributing free pre-packaged meals this Thursday, Nov. 25, from 4pm to 5pm or while supplies last. The Thanksgiving meals will be distributed at the restaurant itself in Garapan. Anyone wishing to refer a struggling person or low-income family in need of a Thanksgiving meal can email Majesty at majesty.catering@tdsaipan.com.

Majesty said Tuesday last week that it started giving out free Thanksgiving meals last year as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the community and how everyone celebrated the holiday, and that it is happy to give out meals again this year.

“Every year, churches and other organizations in the CNMI provide thousands of meals to residents. This year is no exception, [as] the pandemic has changed the way [that] Thanksgiving gatherings are held. Majesty Restaurant & Catering, a local establishment that has been distributing and delivering free meals on Sundays, is distributing Thanksgiving meals again this year,” said the restaurant in an email message.

File photo of Majesty Chinese Restaurant’s free pre-packaged meals that it gave out on Thanksgiving last year. This year, Majesty will again be distributing free pre-packaged meals at its Garapan location on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from 4pm to 5pm or while supplies last. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Majesty said it will be strictly enforcing social distancing and mask wearing, and said that it is possible that the meal pickup will be a drive-through-style event come Thursday. Majesty added that all the meals will be prepared in-house by the restaurant’s culinary team.

In Majesty’s first run of serving free Thanksgiving meals, it gave out almost 200 meals.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
