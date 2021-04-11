Anti-Asian hate crimes provoking fears

Share











The increasing number of hate crime incidents against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the U.S. mainland during the COVID-19 pandemic is provoking fears and concern among CNMI residents who have relatives in the U.S. mainland.

One mother, who agreed to speak with Saipan Tribune on the condition of anonymity, said she’s worried about her daughter who is studying in the U.S. mainland because of these violent attacks against Asians.

“Every day I pray for my daughter’s safety. I’m so worried every time I see on the news these Asian hate crimes,” she said.

A college student, who also asked not to be identified, said he was prompted to send a message to his female friend who is working in the U.S. mainland to be extra careful, soon after seeing on social media reports about some Asians being physically attacked.

Hundreds of demonstrators recently gathered in Koreatown in Los Angeles, California for a unity rally to demand an end to the reported increase in anti-Asian racism and violence nationwide.

The Biden administration recently announced new actions that build on Biden’s executive order aimed at fighting racism and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

When asked for comments about these concern during his radio press briefing last Friday, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said there’s never a right time to have regardless of race. He said there’s no room for racism in the CNMI or the states or anywhere in the world. “Of course, I don’t want racism and have never been supportive of racism,” he added.

He expressed hope for an end to Asian hate crimes. “Treat everybody equally, treat everybody with respect. …Same with the gender. Same with any other issues. You may agree, you may disagree. But you move forward and you move forward with respect,” Torres said.

The governor said it is the parents’ obligation too to also teach their children. “It is our obligation to also teach our children what is the right way and to teach respect, love and compassion,” he said.