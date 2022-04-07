Antoni Ogumoro won’t try out for nat’l team

Share











Top prospect Antoni Ogumoro will no longer try out for the CNMI Men’s National Team for the Inaugural FIBA Micronesian Cup in Guam this coming June.

This, after the now 6’6” power forward from White Oak High School in North Carolina decided to play in the Elite Youth Basketball League this summer.

“I was actually looking forward to coming back home to try out for the CNMI National Team and at the same time kind of sad. I’m sad that I can’t make it back home, but opportunities came up that I couldn’t pass up this summer that I’m excited about and will be representing the CNMI in a different way.”

The opportunity the son of former CNMI national basketball team member Ambrose Ogumoro and his wife, former CNMI national volleyball team member, Mayumi Aguon, is referring to is suiting up for the 15U team of Nike Team United in the aforementioned EYBL.

“I am looking forward to one thing and that’s winning all five sessions in Orlando, Indianapolis, Louisville, Kansas City, and then into the championships at the Peach Jam in Augusta, Georgia,” he added.

Ogumoro, who was ranked No. 11 overall among power forwards in the basketball-crazed state of North Carolina last year, added another feather in his cap when he was included in Clemson University’s Class of 2025 Watchlist.

“I am grateful that Clemson University has me on their Class of 2025 Watchlist, but as of now, it just tells me to continue working harder because my end goal is to get a free education playing the sport I love.”

The EYBL callup and being on the radar of Clemson University are something the now 15-year-old Ogumoro could only dream about when he began freshman basketball last year.

“I didn’t get the start at the beginning of the season, but made the starting rotation half way through averaging 8 points per game, 1 block per game, and not too sure what my other averages are, but will definitely look to improve in all categories in my sophomore year.”

Antoni Ogumoro’s grandparents are Ambrosio Ogumoro and Felicidad Kaipat Ogumoro of Capital Hill and Rufino and Carol Aguon of Kagman. Rufino Aguon incidentally is Ambrose Ogumoro’s former coach in the CNMI national basketball team.