Apatang disappointed over ‘drastic’ cuts in budget request

By
|
Posted on Jun 14 2022

Tag:
Share

David M. Apatang

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang is disappointed with the $2.2 million that was cut from the Saipan Mayor’s Office budget request for fiscal year 2023.

At the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee hearing on the his office’s budget, Apatang said they submitted a detailed budget request to the Office of Management and Budget last Feb. 24 and detailed what they will need to continue performing and delivering public service to Saipan residents. For fiscal year 2023 budget, they asked for $4.2 million, Apatang said.

However, based on what the Executive Branch eventually submitted to the House, it shows that the Executive Branch reduced their budget by $2.2 million, he added.

Not only is this reduction a drastic cut to the budget they would need to continue operating next fiscal year, but the Executive Branch zeroed out their operation budget, Apatang said.

He said the fiscal year 2023 budget that the Executive Branch submitted to the House in the amount of $1.9 million is only for personnel.

“You make your honest assessment whether keeping this island you call home safe and clean and beautiful it is today with a…budget of $1.9 million hat the Executive Branch determined will be sufficient to do so, or we will be kidding ourselves if we believe that notion,” the mayor said.

He said the Executive Branch stated in a message about the fiscal year 2023 budget that the Mayor’s Office should maximize the use of the American Rescue Plan Act money.

Apatang said what everyone needs to understand is that the use of ARPA state and local fiscal recovery plans money should benefit the island in the long term by spending it on improving infrastructure and public utilities like roads, social halls, port facilities, public restrooms and others.

Apatang said they need to maximize the once-in-a-lifetime funding opportunity that the federal government has generously given to the CNMI to fix and repair badly needed infrastructure and public facilities.

“We might not have another shot in the future at spending millions to make those improvements. When we build improvements that will last a long time and reap the benefits over the years, that is what we must term as ‘maximizing our limited resources,’” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Guerrero finally shows up at budget hearing

Posted On Jun 06 2022
, By
0

DPS chief a no-show again at budget hearing

Posted On Jun 01 2022
, By
0

Atalig disappointed with administration’s budget proposal

Posted On May 30 2022
, By
0

Angel’s Flour House: Food that fits the budget and fills the tummy

Posted On Apr 06 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you intend to watch the opening ceremony of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022? Responses: Yes, No, Undecided
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 14, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune