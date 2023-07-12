Application period for coral reef fellowship extended

By
|
Posted on Jul 13 2023
A diver collects data as part of the Micronesia Coral Reef Monitoring Program. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The application deadline for the National Coral Reef Management Fellowship has been extended to July 31, 2023. Prospective must apply directly through the Nova Southeastern University online portal at https://hcas.nova.edu/fellows/apply.html.

Fellows are employed directly through NSU but will be located onsite at each host agency. The fellowship is a partnership funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The host agency for the 2024-2026 National Coral Reef Management Fellowship in the CNMI is the Division of Coastal Resources Management. The position will be based on the island of Saipan. The focus of this Coral Fellow’s work will be on strengthening the CNMI Coral Reef Initiative’s communications and outreach program as well as its Long-Term Marine Monitoring Program through with the following goals:

  • Updating the CRI strategic communications plan to lay the framework of outreach-related programs;
  • Develop key messaging for select CRI outreach programs; and
  • Raise community awareness and stewardship of the CNMI CRI and its related programs.

Background and application

The National Coral Reef Management Fellowship is a partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Nova Southeastern University, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the U.S. All Islands Coral Reef Committee.

There are seven U.S. states and territories participating in this program: American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Hawaii, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Coral Reef Management Fellows are placed in state and territorial natural resource management agencies (the host agencies) in each of these jurisdictions every other year where they work on specific projects related to coral reef conservation. Although fellows are employed through NSU, they are essentially working for the host agencies and should consider their on-site fellowship supervisors to be their direct managers.

The fellowship program’s mission is two-fold:

  1. Provide coral reef management support in each participating jurisdiction by placing highly qualified individuals whose education and work experience meet each location’s specific coral reef management’s needs.
  2. Provide individual fellows with professional opportunities and training in coastal and coral reef resource management.
  • Prospective applicants should note that this is a management and policy focused fellowship, and that SCUBA diving will not be permitted.
  • Applications will be reviewed in late summer/early fall and those selected for interviews will be contacted in October/November 2023.
  • Positions will start in each jurisdiction in January 2024.

For more information on applications and to apply, visit https://hcas.nova.edu/fellows/apply.html. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
