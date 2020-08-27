Applications for Project Haligi temporarily halted

Aug 27 2020
Annabelle Soledad Tudela Sablan paints a piece of art inspired by banana leaves or in Chamorro hagun chotda on an assigned pole under the Lady Diann Torres Foundation’s 2020 Project Haligi-Canvas of Hope located at the Tun Herman Pan Road.

Due to high volume of applicants, the Lady Diann Torres Foundation has temporarily stopped receiving proposals for its 2020 Project Haligi-Canvas of Hope project.

The LDTF said they have temporarily stopped accepting proposals until such time they would be able to accommodate future artists. For the meantime, “Stay safe, wash your hands frequently, keep your distance, wear your mask, and avoid large crowds,” it said in a statement.

LDTF also extends its gratitude to all participating artists and program partners: Marianas Visitors Authority, Commonwealth Utilities Corp., Northern Marianas Housing Corp., Office of the Governor, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, Department of Corrections, Meena Benavente, and more for making this project a possibility. (PR)

