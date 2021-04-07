April 4-10 is proclaimed National Library Week

Share











Underscoring the important role of libraries, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres was joined by Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios Monday at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library for the proclamation signing that designates April 4 to 10 as National Library Week, April 6 as National Library Workers Day, and April 7 as National Library Outreach Day.

Commonwealth Library Council treasurer Charles V. Cepeda explained that this year’s proclamation theme—“Welcome to your library”—promotes the idea that libraries extends far beyond the four walls of the building, and that everyone is welcome to use its services.

“During the pandemic libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their community. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries provide opportunities for everyone to explore a new world and become their best selves through access through technology, multi-media content, and educational programs,” said Cepeda.

He added that diverse groups, including government officials, business owners, and students, depend upon libraries and the valuable resources they offer such as e-books and technology classes, as well as programs for job seekers.

Miss Earth Maria Terlaje, who also attended the proclamation signing, said that libraries are so much more than just books in shelves and a quiet and peaceful place to read. “It is also something extraordinary,” Terlaje said. “It is the different stories and words beneath each genre. From dictionaries and thesauruses, to history and science, to fiction and nonfiction, to mystery and romance, to magazines and novels. This place is a wonderland of a thriving adventure. Through reading. It is the dedicated workers that push to carry out these resources that flourish knowledge and culture into our people. A library is the result of a healthy community educated students, children filled with aspirations and more. It plays a fundamental role in society, being a part of the backbone of raising a village of inspired people,” Terlaje said.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres assured that he is committed to helping the library continue to provide for the new generation.

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios recalled how the library became a resource for many people applying for assistance after Super Typhoon Yutu struck the CNMI.

“It’s not just celebrating the library, but also to recognize those individuals who continue to provide these invaluable services to the community. Thank you for all that you do for us,” Palacios said.

Sablan shared a story of his younger self drawn to a Nancy Drew mystery novel. Since then, thrillers and mysteries has been his favorite genre.

“I always have a book open. I can’t fall asleep at night without a book. I encourage all of you to read. It’s truly a wonderful thing,” Sablan said.