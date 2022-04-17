LITERARY NOOK

April is National Poetry Month

By
|
Posted on Apr 18 2022

Tag: , , ,
Share

Happy birthday to William Shakespeare (04/23/1564) and to Maya Angelou (04/04/1928)

Two famous Irish poets share the same April birthdate, April 13, and both of them received a Nobel Prize for Literature. Samuel Beckett was born April 13, 1906, died Dec. 22, 1989, and received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1969.
Seamus Heaney was born March 13, 1939, and died Aug. 30, 2013. The Nobel Prize in Literature 1995 was awarded to Seamus Heaney “for works of lyrical beauty and ethical depth, which exalt everyday miracles and the living past.” 
Two living Irish poets: Michael Higgins born April 18, 1941, is currently serving his second term as the president of Ireland. Gabriel Rosenstock, born April 29, 1949, writes and translates in Gaelic and English languages. Gabriel is a poet, playwright, haikuist, tankaist, essayist, and author of over 180 books mostly in Gaelic. He is also a friend of mine and lives in Dublin, Ireland. All these poets have written other forms of literature and taught poetry at various times in their careers. Please check out their poetic works if you have not done so.
The following first appeared in the Saipan Tribune on April 23, 2018. It contains Shakespeare’s original Sonnet #130 and a parody of it written by me. Enjoy!

Sonnet #130
By William Shakespeare

My mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun;
Coral is far more red than her lips’ red;
If snow be white, why then her breasts are dun;
If hairs be wires, black wires grow on her head;
I have seen roses damasked, red and white,
But no such roses see I in her cheeks;
And in some perfumes is there more delight
Than in the breath that from my mistress reeks
I love to hear her speak, yet well I know
That music hath a far more pleasing sound.
I grant I never saw a goddess go;
My mistress, when she walks, treads on the ground.
And yet, by heaven, I think my love as rare
As any she belied with false compare.

‘My Tax Returns Will Never See’
Parody by J.B. Connolly

My tax returns will never see the light of day
I dread not rubles or ties with Russian red 
my money stashed in Wall St. every which way
its whereabouts known only inside my dyed head
I have rubles galore unmasked Russian red and white
haven’t seen any in my accounts for months and weeks
I’ll have to have an oligarch over for drinks tonight
give him some old Trump vodka and see if he leaks
   I›ll roll my rubles over in some small Swiss bourse
time to lay low stop contacting my Russian oligarchs
now time for a few rounds on my Mar A Lago course
greenback leisure for us mighty plutocratic monarchs.
Yes, my friend Vladimir Putin thinks my brain is ‘rare’
as usual only with himself does he care to compare.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

Joey 'Pepe Batbon' Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Related Posts

0

National Poetry Month

Posted On Apr 14 2022
, By
0

GAIN visits CNMI to establish groundwork for spay/neuter efforts

Posted On Apr 14 2022
, By
0

‘12 CNMI restaurants got $1.9M’

Posted On Apr 11 2022
, By
0

Reactions to the filing of charges vs the governor

Posted On Apr 11 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 18, 2022, 9:33 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune