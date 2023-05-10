Art contest winner to hold exhibit at 360

The 2023 CNMI Congressional Art Competition winner, Junseo “June” Kim, will be showcasing his art at the 360 Restaurant of the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe, with the exhibit set to open tonight at 6pm.

The exhibit at 360 and will feature not only the talents of Kim, but also the equally beautiful artwork of fellow schoolmate and artist Claire Park. Both Park and Kim’s displayed pieces will mainly consist of themes related to Saipan and nature, and will remain on display from May 12, 2023 until May 19, 2023.

The artists’ families, friends, and school peers at Saipan International School are inviting the CNMI community and art lovers to come and see the exhibit.

For more information or inquiries email herenuisong@gmail.com or a.mcroberts@sissaipan.net. (Chrystal Marino)

