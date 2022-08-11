Asahi run-rules Peleliu, 13-3

By
|
Posted on Aug 12 2022

Tag:
Share

Asahi’s Dominic Hideo went 2-3 at bat that included three RBIs and three runs in their 13-3 win over Peleliu in the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field. (MARK RABAGO)

Asahi run-ruled Peleliu to a drunken stupor, 13-3, in the men’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

The winning team got going early and often as Asahi immediately scored six runs in the opening inning.

Dominic Hideo led three other Asahi batters in hitting singles off Peleliu pitcher Mabel Ngirngemelas in the first before Allan Tellei also crossed home plate in the second to make it 7-zip after two innings.

Peleliu finally got on the board in the third inning when Joe Lizama tripled and was later brought home by a John Terlaje single. A double by Garfield Sablan then allowed Terlaje to cross home plate to make it 7-2. 

The uprising was short-lived though as Hector Efraim doubled and Hideo, Edgar Ito, and Ish Masao also singled to give Asahi four more runs in the fifth as Peleliu tethered in the brink of being run-ruled, 11-2.

Walter Macaranas started the bottom of the fifth with a screaming home run to leftfield, but Asahi tucked in two more runs in the top of sixth, as Peleliu was placed in a score-or-go-home situation.

Asahi then mercilessly put down Peleliu as pitcher Hideo got plenty of help from the outfield to finish the game an inning early.

Aside from a marvelous job from the mound, Hideo also went 2-3 at bat that included three RBIs and three runs. Efraim went 3-3 facing Ngirngemelas and also had three RBIs and a double. The win elevated Asahi’s win-loss record to 3-2.

Terlaje, Sablan, and Ngirngemelas each had an RBI for Peleliu, which dropped to 2-3 in the standings.

Momma Charo 6,
Man Amigos 5
Kalle Igisomar drove in the winning run in the last inning as Momma Charo gave Man Amigos its first loss of the season.

Igisimor singled off Man Amigos starter and league ERA leader Eric Palacios in the seventh that brought home Bernard Kileleman as Man Amigos was perfect no more.

Earlier in the inning, Momma Charo tied things up when Joe Kapileo scored Chave Palacios to make it 5-5.

Chave Palacios had a three-RBI outing for the winners that also included two runs and a 2-3 outing at bat. Igisomar also impressed with two RBIs on 2-3 at-bat for Momma Charo which improved to 2-3.

James Fleming, Eric Palacios, Manny Sablan, Damon Flores, and Feye Suel each logged an RBI for Man Amigos.

Ameliik 13, S
alty Boys 2
Ameeliik won its first game of the season after scoring the second run-ruled win of the day when it wiped the floor clean of Salty Boys, 13-2.

After opening the game with three runs, Ameeliik would score two, six, and two more runs in the final three innings to finally get out of the cellar at 1-4.

Chouston Martin led Ameelik in the losing streak-busting win with three RBIs after going 2-3 at home plate with two runs. Ace Uchel also made contact on all four times he was at bat and also had two RBIs and a run. The loss kept Salty Boys in last place at 0-5.

The men’s division games pitting Ngaraard Red Men vs Sufa and Hagu Lamun vs Tokehao were rescheduled due to heavy rain.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Brotherhood leads Belau winners

Posted On Aug 14 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 12, 2022, 5:43 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune