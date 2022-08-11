Asahi run-rules Peleliu, 13-3

Share











Asahi run-ruled Peleliu to a drunken stupor, 13-3, in the men’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

The winning team got going early and often as Asahi immediately scored six runs in the opening inning.

Dominic Hideo led three other Asahi batters in hitting singles off Peleliu pitcher Mabel Ngirngemelas in the first before Allan Tellei also crossed home plate in the second to make it 7-zip after two innings.

Peleliu finally got on the board in the third inning when Joe Lizama tripled and was later brought home by a John Terlaje single. A double by Garfield Sablan then allowed Terlaje to cross home plate to make it 7-2.

The uprising was short-lived though as Hector Efraim doubled and Hideo, Edgar Ito, and Ish Masao also singled to give Asahi four more runs in the fifth as Peleliu tethered in the brink of being run-ruled, 11-2.

Walter Macaranas started the bottom of the fifth with a screaming home run to leftfield, but Asahi tucked in two more runs in the top of sixth, as Peleliu was placed in a score-or-go-home situation.

Asahi then mercilessly put down Peleliu as pitcher Hideo got plenty of help from the outfield to finish the game an inning early.

Aside from a marvelous job from the mound, Hideo also went 2-3 at bat that included three RBIs and three runs. Efraim went 3-3 facing Ngirngemelas and also had three RBIs and a double. The win elevated Asahi’s win-loss record to 3-2.

Terlaje, Sablan, and Ngirngemelas each had an RBI for Peleliu, which dropped to 2-3 in the standings.

Momma Charo 6,

Man Amigos 5

Kalle Igisomar drove in the winning run in the last inning as Momma Charo gave Man Amigos its first loss of the season.

Igisimor singled off Man Amigos starter and league ERA leader Eric Palacios in the seventh that brought home Bernard Kileleman as Man Amigos was perfect no more.

Earlier in the inning, Momma Charo tied things up when Joe Kapileo scored Chave Palacios to make it 5-5.

Chave Palacios had a three-RBI outing for the winners that also included two runs and a 2-3 outing at bat. Igisomar also impressed with two RBIs on 2-3 at-bat for Momma Charo which improved to 2-3.

James Fleming, Eric Palacios, Manny Sablan, Damon Flores, and Feye Suel each logged an RBI for Man Amigos.

Ameliik 13, S

alty Boys 2

Ameeliik won its first game of the season after scoring the second run-ruled win of the day when it wiped the floor clean of Salty Boys, 13-2.

After opening the game with three runs, Ameeliik would score two, six, and two more runs in the final three innings to finally get out of the cellar at 1-4.

Chouston Martin led Ameelik in the losing streak-busting win with three RBIs after going 2-3 at home plate with two runs. Ace Uchel also made contact on all four times he was at bat and also had two RBIs and a run. The loss kept Salty Boys in last place at 0-5.

The men’s division games pitting Ngaraard Red Men vs Sufa and Hagu Lamun vs Tokehao were rescheduled due to heavy rain.