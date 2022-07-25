Associate Justice Manglona to seek his third retention

By
|
Posted on Jul 26 2022
Share

John A. Manglona

CNMI Supreme Court Associate Justice John A. Manglona is running for his third retention on the bench this Nov. 8 general election.

CNMI Supreme Court deputy clerk Nora V. Borja said yesterday that Manglona is going to submit his letter of intent to seek retention before the Commonwealth Election Commission this week.

Borja said the associate justice will issue statements after submitting his letter of intent.

She said Manglona’s eight-year term will expire in May 2024.

At the November 2007 election, voters overwhelmingly voted for Manglona’s retention as associate justice. At the November 2014 election, voters again overwhelmingly retained him as associate justice.

Manglona ascended to the Superior Court as associate judge in 1998. In 2000, then-governor Pedro P. Tenorio appointed him to become an associate justice for the Supreme Court.

Last July 15, Superior Court associate judges Joseph James Norita Camacho and Wesley M. Bogdan submitted their letters of intent to seek retention on the bench.

It’s Camacho’s second retention. His second six-year term as an associate judge expires in November 2023. He first ascended to the Superior Court in November 2011.

It is Bogdan’s first retention election. He officially assumed the post as an associate judge in November 2017. His six-year term will expire in November 2023.

Under the constitutional amendment, the question of whether justices or judges will be retained shall be put to a vote at a general election immediately before the end of that justice’s or judge’s initial term of office.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Have you personally experienced an instance when you are unable to buy a specific product or item in CNMI stores because of a supply shortage issue?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 15, 2022

Posted On Jul 15 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 26, 2022, 6:24 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:58 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune