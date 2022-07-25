Associate Justice Manglona to seek his third retention

Share











CNMI Supreme Court Associate Justice John A. Manglona is running for his third retention on the bench this Nov. 8 general election.

CNMI Supreme Court deputy clerk Nora V. Borja said yesterday that Manglona is going to submit his letter of intent to seek retention before the Commonwealth Election Commission this week.

Borja said the associate justice will issue statements after submitting his letter of intent.

She said Manglona’s eight-year term will expire in May 2024.

At the November 2007 election, voters overwhelmingly voted for Manglona’s retention as associate justice. At the November 2014 election, voters again overwhelmingly retained him as associate justice.

Manglona ascended to the Superior Court as associate judge in 1998. In 2000, then-governor Pedro P. Tenorio appointed him to become an associate justice for the Supreme Court.

Last July 15, Superior Court associate judges Joseph James Norita Camacho and Wesley M. Bogdan submitted their letters of intent to seek retention on the bench.

It’s Camacho’s second retention. His second six-year term as an associate judge expires in November 2023. He first ascended to the Superior Court in November 2011.

It is Bogdan’s first retention election. He officially assumed the post as an associate judge in November 2017. His six-year term will expire in November 2023.

Under the constitutional amendment, the question of whether justices or judges will be retained shall be put to a vote at a general election immediately before the end of that justice’s or judge’s initial term of office.