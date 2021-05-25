Atalig: Advanced child tax credit payments out in July

Share











Starting this July, qualified families are expected to start receiving advanced child tax credit payments, according to Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig.

In response to inquiry about advanced child tax credit during a radio news briefing last Friday, Atalig said they are working hard on that matter as Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is exercising his authority over the payments.

Atalig said Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) earlier mentioned that Torres has to exercise his authority so that qualifying families can receive $300 a month per child for children ages 0-5 and $250 a month per child for children ages 6-17 as early as this summer and until the end of the year.

“We are exercising our authority to go ahead and process advanced child tax credit monthly payments starting in July,” he said.

The secretary said they are working hard on getting all the processes in place for that. “We’re excited. We’re very busy,” Atalig said.

Atalig was on Rota when he appeared at the news briefing via Zoom.

He disclosed that on Rota they’re talking to Mayor Efraim M. Atalig and the municipality in terms of portions of the American Rescue Plan Act funding that the CNMI has received.

“We’re excited to put some investments into the other islands outside of Saipan. As a Commonwealth, we want to ensure all our residents benefit from the funding and projects that’s been on hold can start moving,” he said.