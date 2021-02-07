Atalig said to settle local court case

By
|
Posted on Feb 08 2021
Share

Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig is expected to take the same route as his co-defendants in his case with the Superior Court and settle.

Atalig is expected to participate in an adult diversion program with the CNMI Office of Adult Probation to settle the case filed against him in Superior Court, like his codefendants.

Atalig’s codefendants in the case, former/current resident directors, disposed the cases against them through a plea agreement or by participating in an adult diversion program.

The program is a voluntary alternative to criminal adjudication that allows a person accused of a crime to fulfill a set of conditions or complete a formal program designed to address, treat, or remedy issues related to or raised by the allegation. Upon successful completion of the conditions of the program, the charges against the defendant are dismissed or not filed.

Atalig is currently charged with one count of misconduct in public office, which is punishable for a period of not more than one year, or a fine of not more than $1,000.

Initially, Atalig and seven of his current and former resident directors were charged by the Attorney General’s Office with misconduct in public office in connection with their alleged participation in a Republican campaign rally on Guam.

Atalig is the only remaining defendant in the local case.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the OAG recently filed a fourth amended information and amended count one in its suit against Atalig to allege a different theory of official misconduct based on improper approval of per diem for days not spent on official business.

According to the fourth amended information, Atalig committed misconduct in public office from about June 1, 2018, to Nov, 27, 2018.

“[Atalig], being a public official and acting under the color of his public office, committed an illegal act by violating when defendant willfully and knowingly improperly approved travel and/or travel costs for nongovernmental employees or governmental employees who were not traveling for government purposes” the amendment stated.

Back in August, in his case with the U.S. District Court for the NMI, jurors unanimously found Atalig and his common-law wife, Evelyn, innocent on all counts.

The Ataligs were acquitted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and two counts of false statement.

The Ataligs were being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and false statement.

The prosecution alleged that the Ataligs went to a lot of CNMI-funded trips in 2018 with the primary, if not the only, purpose being personal and not official.

The prosecution cited eight trips taken by the Ataligs at different times in 2018 to Guam, Palau, the U.S. mainland, South Korea, and Saipan.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Community Briefs - January 29, 2021

Posted On Jan 29 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Join the cleanup at Marine Beach this Saturday

Posted On Feb 04 2021
plant

#Plant500Marianas extended until Feb. 14

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Project HOPE: Healthy Oceans & People Empowerment

Posted On Jan 28 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

February 8, 2021, 10:06 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune