Athletics faces schedule, funding challenges

By
|
Posted on Jun 16 2020
Share

Hurdles equipment is lined up at the Oleai Sports Complex’s track and field facility waiting for maintenance work. (Northern Marianas Athletics)

With the COVID-19 crisis forcing either the cancelation or postponement of competitions, Oceania Athletics Association member federations, including the CNMI, see schedule and funding challenges ahead.

“There is a lot of overlap,” Northern Marianas Athletics secretary general and OAA president Robin Sapong said.

The CNMI, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Palau compete in the Oceania Micronesian Regional Championships, which was supposed to take place on Saipan this month, but has been suspended indefinitely. They will also participate in the Micronesian Games in the Marshall Islands in 2022 and in the Pacific Mini Games, which Saipan will be hosting and has been moved from 2021 to 2022.

Besides these tournaments, Sapong said Kiribati and Nauru are also joining the Commonwealth Games (Birmingham, United Kingdom) plus there will be two world events—the World Under 20 Championships (originally in Kenya from June 28 to July 3) and World Athletics Championships (in Eugene, Oregon from July 15 to July 24).

“We will also need to take into account the qualifying period for the World Championships, probably around June 27. These dates don’t take into account the rescheduling of the Pacific Mini Games to 2022 and we also have to consider the OAA Regional Championships,” Sapong said.

In this file photo, participants in the Oceania Micronesian Regional Championships 2018 pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the tournament at the Oleai Sports Complex. Saipan was supposed to host the 2020 edition of the regional event, but the competition has been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. (Northern Marianas Athletics)

The OAA president added that they are open to discussions with member federations to hear their concerns and the association is also taking into consideration the challenges other MFs, not just those in Micronesia, are facing.

“OAA has a commitment to the Pacific Mini Games, Micronesian Games, and the Oceania Regional Championships (Melanesian, Micronesian, Polynesian). The implications suggest that the timing of events need to be considered by all MFs rather than just the Micronesian MFs. MFs outside of Micronesia are already asking for some clarity around the dates,” Sapong said.

“The challenges will be on the availability of funding for federations to attend both the Pacific Mini Games and the Micronesian Games. They are funded from the same funding pool,” he added.

The CNMI Pacific Mini Games Oversight Committee has proposed to move the quadrennial competition to 2022 in response to the Pacific Games Council’s request to consider making changes with the event’s dates to avoid conflict with next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games. The 2022 Micronesian Games, on the other hand, is set between July 10 and Aug. 6, and according to the Micronesian Games Council, discussion on the possible rescheduling of the competition has yet to be made.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 16, 020

Posted On Jun 16 2020

Community Briefs - June 15, 2020

Posted On Jun 15 2020

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 16, 2020, 6:33 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune