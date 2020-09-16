Austria gets first taste of collegiate play

By
|
Posted on Sep 17 2020

Tag:
Share

Thaiphi Austria, seen here taking a shot during a game in the M-League last year at the NMI Soccer Training Center, played in his first collegiate match for Trine University last Monday. (Saipan Tribune)

The CNMI’s Thaiphi Austria suited up for his first match in the collegiate ranks after playing for Trine University in an exhibition game against Huntington University last Monday.

Austria, a many-time national team member, made it to the Thunder’s starting unit and the Angola, Indiana-based school eked out a 3-2 win over the Foresters.

“It feels great to be able to start for my first collegiate game. The competition here compared to the league back home is very different. After my first match, I am excited for the upcoming games,” said Austria, who plays outside back, but his coaches put him on the left in the majority of the match.

The 19-year-old athlete said that matches this semester will all be exhibition and training games due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the conference competition will start next semester. Trine University is an NCAA Division III school and plays in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Austria is bracing for more challenges in the upcoming games and will be using this semester to get use to the high-level of competition in the collegiate ranks and work on improving his skills and developing chemistry with his new teammates

In this 2018 file photo, Thaiphi Austria, left second row, joins other starters for the CNMI U16 National Team for a group photo before their game against Luen Thai Soccer School in the Inaugural Tuloy XO Cup at the Tuloy XO Field in Alabang, Philippines. (Contributed Photo)

“They play at a faster pace and they are more physical. I really need to get stronger and faster so I can play better in every match. These friendly matches will help us prepare for the conference,” Austria said.

The Commonwealth player is with Trine University’s junior varsity squad and received an athletic scholarship from the Thunder. Before heading to Indiana, he donned the CNMI colors in the 2018 and 2019 Marianas Cup and the Asian Football Confederation U19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers in Cambodia last year. In the club level, Austria played for TanHoldings Football Club.

Meanwhile, Trine’s men team also won its first game of the season after blanking Grace Christian University, 5-0, last Tuesday at the Velting Field in Wyoming Michigan.

Five different players delivered goals for the Thunder with Kaliel Alisaid drawing first blood and Trevor Towghi also scoring in the first half. Tyler Murphy, Colin Nicoski, and Alhasan Yahya made it to the board in the second half to complete Trine’s domination of Grace Christian.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Austria stays motivated

Posted On Aug 13 2020
, By
0

Austria will play in NCAA

Posted On Jun 15 2020
, By
0

Wide-open race in XTERRA Saipan

Posted On Mar 17 2017
, By

Roman Rudnytsky to perform on Saipan

Posted On Mar 14 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 17, 2020, 3:31 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 2 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:17 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune